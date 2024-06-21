Travelers Championship 2024: Updated tee times for second round
The PGA Tour moved up tee times by an hour for the second round of the Travelers Championship, because of the threat of inclement weather.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for Friday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (click here for how to watch).
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
7:05 AM
1
Will Zalatoris
Ben Griffin
7:15 AM
1
Austin Eckroat
Webb Simpson
7:25 AM
1
Peter Malnati
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:35 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Putnam
7:45 AM
1
Sam Burns
Chris Gotterup
7:55 AM
1
Si Woo Kim
Adam Svensson
8:05 AM
1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Hadwin
8:15 AM
1
Tom Kim
Corey Conners
8:25 AM
1
Justin Rose
Adam Schenk
8:40 AM
1
Chris Kirk
Sungjae Im
8:50 AM
1
Russell Henley
Denny McCarthy
9:00 AM
1
Cam Davis
Brendon Todd
9:10 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Tommy Fleetwood
9:20 AM
1
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
9:30 AM
1
Tony Finau
Patrick Cantlay
9:40 AM
1
Xander Schauffele
Matthieu Pavon
9:50 AM
1
Ludvig Åberg
Michael Thorbjornsen
10:00 AM
1
Billy Horschel
Stephan Jaeger
10:25 AM
1
Robert MacIntyre
Jake Knapp
10:35 AM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Thomas Detry
10:45 AM
1
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
10:55 AM
1
Davis Riley
Rickie Fowler
11:05 AM
1
Lee Hodges
Eric Cole
11:15 AM
1
Brian Harman
Tom Hoge
11:25 AM
1
Nick Taylor
Harris English
11:35 AM
1
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
11:50 AM
1
Kurt Kitayama
Mackenzie Hughes
12:00 PM
1
Sahith Theegala
Sepp Straka
12:10 PM
1
Jason Day
J.T. Poston
12:20 PM
1
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
12:30 PM
1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keegan Bradley
12:40 PM
1
Scottie Scheffler
Max Homa
12:50 PM
1
Wyndham Clark
Jordan Spieth
1:00 PM
1
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas