Travelers Championship 2024: Updated tee times for second round

Golf Channel
·2 min read
The PGA Tour moved up tee times by an hour for the second round of the Travelers Championship, because of the threat of inclement weather.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for Friday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (click here for how to watch).

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

7:05 AM
EDT

1

Will Zalatoris

Ben Griffin

7:15 AM
EDT

1

Austin Eckroat

Webb Simpson

7:25 AM
EDT

1

Peter Malnati

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:35 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Andrew Putnam

7:45 AM
EDT

1

Sam Burns

Chris Gotterup

7:55 AM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Adam Svensson

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Hadwin

8:15 AM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Adam Schenk

8:40 AM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Sungjae Im

8:50 AM
EDT

1

Russell Henley

Denny McCarthy

9:00 AM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Brendon Todd

9:10 AM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Tommy Fleetwood

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

9:30 AM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Patrick Cantlay

9:40 AM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Matthieu Pavon

9:50 AM
EDT

1

Ludvig Åberg

Michael Thorbjornsen

10:00 AM
EDT

1

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger

10:25 AM
EDT

1

Robert MacIntyre

Jake Knapp

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Thomas Detry

10:45 AM
EDT

1

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

10:55 AM
EDT

1

Davis Riley

Rickie Fowler

11:05 AM
EDT

1

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Brian Harman

Tom Hoge

11:25 AM
EDT

1

Nick Taylor

Harris English

11:35 AM
EDT

1

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Kurt Kitayama

Mackenzie Hughes

12:00 PM
EDT

1

Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka

12:10 PM
EDT

1

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

12:20 PM
EDT

1

Cameron Young

Patrick Rodgers

12:30 PM
EDT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

12:40 PM
EDT

1

Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa

12:50 PM
EDT

1

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

1:00 PM
EDT

1

Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas