Travelers Championship 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

The final signature event on the PGA Tour schedule for the 2024 season is here.

The 2024 Travelers Championship is set to get underway Thursday in Cromwell, Connecticut. Keegan Bradley is the defending champion, and he’ll be in pursuit of his first win of the year at TPC River Highlands. Being a signature event, all of the Tour’s biggest names are in the field, outside of Rory McIlroy, who announced Monday he was withdrawing after his U.S. Open heartbreak.

TPC River Highlands is a par-70 layout measuring 6,852 yards. The purse at the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

R1 and R2 tee times and pairings for the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/RkRUBETFUy — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 18, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Travelers Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, June 20

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Friday, June 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, June 22

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, June 23

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m

