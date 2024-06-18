Travelers Championship 2024 tee times: Round 1 and Round 2 at TPC River Highlands
The PGA Tour's final signature event of the season is this week's Travelers Championship.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the limited-field tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (all times ET; click here for how to watch).
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:05 AM
1
Chris Gotterup
8:15 AM
1
Robert MacIntyre
Jake Knapp
8:25 AM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Thomas Detry
8:35 AM
1
Taylor Pendrith
Victor Perez
8:45 AM
1
Davis Riley
Rickie Fowler
8:55 AM
1
Lee Hodges
Eric Cole
9:05 AM
1
Brian Harman
Tom Hoge
9:15 AM
1
Nick Taylor
Harris English
9:25 AM
1
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
9:40 AM
1
Kurt Kitayama
Mackenzie Hughes
9:50 AM
1
Sahith Theegala
Sepp Straka
10:00 AM
1
Jason Day
J.T. Poston
10:10 AM
1
Cameron Young
Patrick Rodgers
10:20 AM
1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keegan Bradley
10:30 AM
1
Scottie Scheffler
Max Homa
10:40 AM
1
Wyndham Clark
Jordan Spieth
10:50 AM
1
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
11:00 AM
1
Nick Dunlap
Adam Scott
11:15 AM
1
Will Zalatoris
Ben Griffin
11:25 AM
1
Austin Eckroat
Webb Simpson
11:35 AM
1
Peter Malnati
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:45 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Putnam
11:55 AM
1
Sam Burns
Byeong Hun An
12:05 PM
1
Si Woo Kim
Adam Svensson
12:15 PM
1
Matt Fitzpatrick
Adam Hadwin
12:25 PM
1
Tom Kim
Corey Conners
12:35 PM
1
Justin Rose
Adam Schenk
12:50 PM
1
Chris Kirk
Sungjae Im
1:00 PM
1
Russell Henley
Denny McCarthy
1:10 PM
1
Cam Davis
Brendon Todd
1:20 PM
1
Lucas Glover
Tommy Fleetwood
1:30 PM
1
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
1:40 PM
1
Tony Finau
Patrick Cantlay
1:50 PM
1
Xander Schauffele
Matthieu Pavon
2:00 PM
1
Ludvig Åberg
Michael Thorbjornsen
2:10 PM
1
Billy Horschel
Stephan Jaeger