Travelers Championship 2024 tee times: Round 1 and Round 2 at TPC River Highlands

The PGA Tour's final signature event of the season is this week's Travelers Championship.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the limited-field tournament at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut (all times ET; click here for how to watch).

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:05 AM
EDT

1

Chris Gotterup

8:15 AM
EDT

1

Robert MacIntyre

Jake Knapp

8:25 AM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Thomas Detry

8:35 AM
EDT

1

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

8:45 AM
EDT

1

Davis Riley

Rickie Fowler

8:55 AM
EDT

1

Lee Hodges

Eric Cole

9:05 AM
EDT

1

Brian Harman

Tom Hoge

9:15 AM
EDT

1

Nick Taylor

Harris English

9:25 AM
EDT

1

Taylor Moore

Seamus Power

9:40 AM
EDT

1

Kurt Kitayama

Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 AM
EDT

1

Sahith Theegala

Sepp Straka

10:00 AM
EDT

1

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

10:10 AM
EDT

1

Cameron Young

Patrick Rodgers

10:20 AM
EDT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

10:30 AM
EDT

1

Scottie Scheffler

Max Homa

10:40 AM
EDT

1

Wyndham Clark

Jordan Spieth

10:50 AM
EDT

1

Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas

11:00 AM
EDT

1

Nick Dunlap

Adam Scott

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Will Zalatoris

Ben Griffin

11:25 AM
EDT

1

Austin Eckroat

Webb Simpson

11:35 AM
EDT

1

Peter Malnati

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:45 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Andrew Putnam

11:55 AM
EDT

1

Sam Burns

Byeong Hun An

12:05 PM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Adam Svensson

12:15 PM
EDT

1

Matt Fitzpatrick

Adam Hadwin

12:25 PM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Corey Conners

12:35 PM
EDT

1

Justin Rose

Adam Schenk

12:50 PM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Sungjae Im

1:00 PM
EDT

1

Russell Henley

Denny McCarthy

1:10 PM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Brendon Todd

1:20 PM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM
EDT

1

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

1:40 PM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Patrick Cantlay

1:50 PM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Matthieu Pavon

2:00 PM
EDT

1

Ludvig Åberg

Michael Thorbjornsen

2:10 PM
EDT

1

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger