Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands

Golf Channel
·2 min read
Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia by two strokes entering the third round of the Travelers Championship.

Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the PGA Tour's signature event at TPC River Highlands (click here for how to watch).

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:00 AM
EDT

1

Eric Cole

Justin Rose

8:10 AM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Russell Henley

8:20 AM
EDT

1

Andrew Putnam

Davis Riley

8:30 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

Ben Griffin

8:40 AM
EDT

1

Jason Day

Max Homa

8:50 AM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Nick Taylor

9:00 AM
EDT

1

Jake Knapp

Peter Malnati

9:10 AM
EDT

1

Emiliano Grillo

Chris Gotterup

9:25 AM
EDT

1

Billy Horschel

Sepp Straka

9:35 AM
EDT

1

Nick Dunlap

Matt Fitzpatrick

9:45 AM
EDT

1

Cameron Young

Jordan Spieth

9:55 AM
EDT

1

Harris English

Taylor Moore

10:05 AM
EDT

1

Stephan Jaeger

Victor Perez

10:15 AM
EDT

1

Adam Hadwin

Viktor Hovland

10:25 AM
EDT

1

Mackenzie Hughes

J.T. Poston

10:35 AM
EDT

1

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

10:50 AM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Thomas Detry

11:00 AM
EDT

1

Austin Eckroat

Corey Conners

11:10 AM
EDT

1

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

11:20 AM
EDT

1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brian Harman

11:30 AM
EDT

1

Matthieu Pavon

Ludvig Åberg

11:40 AM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Cam Davis

11:50 AM
EDT

1

Webb Simpson

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:05 PM
EDT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

12:15 PM
EDT

1

Sam Burns

Adam Svensson

12:25 PM
EDT

1

Kurt Kitayama

Wyndham Clark

12:35 PM
EDT

1

Brendon Todd

Tommy Fleetwood

12:45 PM
EDT

1

Patrick Rodgers

Denny McCarthy

12:55 PM
EDT

1

Taylor Pendrith

Rickie Fowler

1:10 PM
EDT

1

Tom Hoge

Patrick Cantlay

1:20 PM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Robert MacIntyre

1:30 PM
EDT

1

Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas

1:40 PM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Sungjae Im

1:50 PM
EDT

1

Akshay Bhatia

Scottie Scheffler

2:00 PM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Collin Morikawa