Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for third round at TPC River Highlands
Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia by two strokes entering the third round of the Travelers Championship.
Here's a look at tee times and pairings for the third round of the PGA Tour's signature event at TPC River Highlands (click here for how to watch).
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:00 AM
1
Eric Cole
Justin Rose
8:10 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
8:20 AM
1
Andrew Putnam
Davis Riley
8:30 AM
1
Adam Scott
Ben Griffin
8:40 AM
1
Jason Day
Max Homa
8:50 AM
1
Chris Kirk
Nick Taylor
9:00 AM
1
Jake Knapp
Peter Malnati
9:10 AM
1
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Gotterup
9:25 AM
1
Billy Horschel
Sepp Straka
9:35 AM
1
Nick Dunlap
Matt Fitzpatrick
9:45 AM
1
Cameron Young
Jordan Spieth
9:55 AM
1
Harris English
Taylor Moore
10:05 AM
1
Stephan Jaeger
Victor Perez
10:15 AM
1
Adam Hadwin
Viktor Hovland
10:25 AM
1
Mackenzie Hughes
J.T. Poston
10:35 AM
1
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
10:50 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Thomas Detry
11:00 AM
1
Austin Eckroat
Corey Conners
11:10 AM
1
Sahith Theegala
Keegan Bradley
11:20 AM
1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Brian Harman
11:30 AM
1
Matthieu Pavon
Ludvig Åberg
11:40 AM
1
Si Woo Kim
Cam Davis
11:50 AM
1
Webb Simpson
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:05 PM
1
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
12:15 PM
1
Sam Burns
Adam Svensson
12:25 PM
1
Kurt Kitayama
Wyndham Clark
12:35 PM
1
Brendon Todd
Tommy Fleetwood
12:45 PM
1
Patrick Rodgers
Denny McCarthy
12:55 PM
1
Taylor Pendrith
Rickie Fowler
1:10 PM
1
Tom Hoge
Patrick Cantlay
1:20 PM
1
Tony Finau
Robert MacIntyre
1:30 PM
1
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
1:40 PM
1
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
1:50 PM
1
Akshay Bhatia
Scottie Scheffler
2:00 PM
1
Tom Kim
Collin Morikawa