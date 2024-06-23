Advertisement

Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands

Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia by a stroke entering the final round of the Travelers Championship.

In anticipation of inclement weather, the PGA Tour moved up tee times for Sunday at TPC River Highlands. Here are the times and groupings in Cromwell, Connecticut (click here for how to watch).

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

6:50 AM
EDT

1

Adam Schenk

Peter Malnati

7:00 AM
EDT

1

Nick Dunlap

Justin Rose

7:10 AM
EDT

1

Harris English

Taylor Moore

Max Homa

7:20 AM
EDT

1

Eric Cole

Russell Henley

Jordan Spieth

7:31 AM
EDT

1

Chris Kirk

Billy Horschel

Victor Perez

7:42 AM
EDT

1

Lucas Glover

Davis Riley

Ben Griffin

7:53 AM
EDT

1

Adam Scott

Emiliano Grillo

Chris Gotterup

8:09 AM
EDT

1

Keegan Bradley

Sepp Straka

Andrew Putnam

8:20 AM
EDT

1

Mackenzie Hughes

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

8:31 AM
EDT

1

Cam Davis

Webb Simpson

Nick Taylor

8:42 AM
EDT

1

Kurt Kitayama

Jason Day

Lee Hodges

8:53 AM
EDT

1

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Sam Burns

9:04 AM
EDT

1

Jake Knapp

Seamus Power

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:20 AM
EDT

1

Corey Conners

Sahith Theegala

Denny McCarthy

9:31 AM
EDT

1

Michael Thorbjornsen

Rickie Fowler

Stephan Jaeger

9:42 AM
EDT

1

Adam Hadwin

Viktor Hovland

Austin Eckroat

9:53 AM
EDT

1

Si Woo Kim

Brendon Todd

Matt Fitzpatrick

10:04 AM
EDT

1

Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Rodgers

Brian Harman

10:15 AM
EDT

1

Robert MacIntyre

Taylor Pendrith

Wyndham Clark

10:31 AM
EDT

1

Ludvig Åberg

Adam Svensson

Tom Hoge

10:42 AM
EDT

1

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Matthieu Pavon

10:53 AM
EDT

1

Tony Finau

Shane Lowry

Justin Thomas

11:04 AM
EDT

1

Xander Schauffele

Sungjae Im

Collin Morikawa

11:15 AM
EDT

1

Tom Kim

Akshay Bhatia

Scottie Scheffler