Travelers Championship 2024: Tee times for the final round at TPC River Highlands
Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia by a stroke entering the final round of the Travelers Championship.
In anticipation of inclement weather, the PGA Tour moved up tee times for Sunday at TPC River Highlands. Here are the times and groupings in Cromwell, Connecticut (click here for how to watch).
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
6:50 AM
1
Adam Schenk
Peter Malnati
7:00 AM
1
Nick Dunlap
Justin Rose
7:10 AM
1
Harris English
Taylor Moore
Max Homa
7:20 AM
1
Eric Cole
Russell Henley
Jordan Spieth
7:31 AM
1
Chris Kirk
Billy Horschel
Victor Perez
7:42 AM
1
Lucas Glover
Davis Riley
Ben Griffin
7:53 AM
1
Adam Scott
Emiliano Grillo
Chris Gotterup
8:09 AM
1
Keegan Bradley
Sepp Straka
Andrew Putnam
8:20 AM
1
Mackenzie Hughes
J.T. Poston
Thomas Detry
8:31 AM
1
Cam Davis
Webb Simpson
Nick Taylor
8:42 AM
1
Kurt Kitayama
Jason Day
Lee Hodges
8:53 AM
1
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
Sam Burns
9:04 AM
1
Jake Knapp
Seamus Power
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:20 AM
1
Corey Conners
Sahith Theegala
Denny McCarthy
9:31 AM
1
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rickie Fowler
Stephan Jaeger
9:42 AM
1
Adam Hadwin
Viktor Hovland
Austin Eckroat
9:53 AM
1
Si Woo Kim
Brendon Todd
Matt Fitzpatrick
10:04 AM
1
Tommy Fleetwood
Patrick Rodgers
Brian Harman
10:15 AM
1
Robert MacIntyre
Taylor Pendrith
Wyndham Clark
10:31 AM
1
Ludvig Åberg
Adam Svensson
Tom Hoge
10:42 AM
1
Cameron Young
Patrick Cantlay
Matthieu Pavon
10:53 AM
1
Tony Finau
Shane Lowry
Justin Thomas
11:04 AM
1
Xander Schauffele
Sungjae Im
Collin Morikawa
11:15 AM
1
Tom Kim
Akshay Bhatia
Scottie Scheffler