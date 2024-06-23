Travelers Championship 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

With 18 holes remaining of the PGA Tour’s 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Tom Kim holds a one-shot lead at 18 under over Akshay Bhatia and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at 17 under.

Xander Schauffele and Sungjae Im round out the top five, tied for fourth at 16 under.

TPC River Highlands is a par-70 layout measuring 6,852 yards. The purse at the Travelers is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

Golf Channel 12-2 p.m. CBS 2-6 p.m.

Note: Without weather delays, play is scheduled to end at approximately 4 p.m. ET

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Travelers Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, June 23

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m

