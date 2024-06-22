Travelers Championship 2024 Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After 36 holes of action, Tom Kim is 13 under and holds a two-stroke lead at the 2024 Travelers Championship.

TPC River Highlands is a par-70 layout measuring 6,852 yards. The purse at the Travelers is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

R3 tee times and pairings for the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/z9uYXfdxty — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 22, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Travelers Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, June 22

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, June 23

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek