Advertisement

Travelers Championship 2024 prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out

Golf Channel
·2 min read
Travelers Championship 2024 prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out

The PGA Tour wrapped up its final signature event of the season with a familiar winner. Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

It was Scheffler's fourth signature-event victory of the year, adding another $3.6 million to his record-breaking season total.

Here's a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament.

FINISH

PLAYER

EARNINGS

1

Scottie Scheffler

$3,600,000

2

Tom Kim

$2,160,000

T3

Tom Hoge

$1,160,000

T3

Sungjae Im

$1,160,000

T5

Patrick Cantlay

$702,500

T5

Tony Finau

$702,500

T5

Justin Thomas

$702,500

T5

Akshay Bhatia

$702,500

T9

Brian Harman

$520,000

T9

Wyndham Clark

$520,000

T9

Cameron Young

$520,000

T9

Shane Lowry

$520,000

T13

Collin Morikawa

$400,000

T13

Xander Schauffele

$400,000

15

Tommy Fleetwood

$360,000

T16

Patrick Rodgers

$310,000

T16

Matthieu Pavon

$310,000

T16

Adam Svensson

$310,000

T16

Robert MacIntyre

$310,000

T20

Seamus Power

$241,333

T20

Viktor Hovland

$241,333

T20

Rickie Fowler

$241,333

T23

Sepp Straka

$183,500

T23

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$183,500

T23

Hideki Matsuyama

$183,500

T23

Taylor Pendrith

$183,500

T27

Corey Conners

$144,000

T27

Adam Hadwin

$144,000

T27

Austin Eckroat

$144,000

T27

Ludvig Aberg

$144,000

T31

Lee Hodges

$117,600

T31

Kurt Kitayama

$117,600

T31

Stephan Jaeger

$117,600

T31

Denny McCarthy

$117,600

T31

Si Woo Kim

$117,600

T36

Mackenzie Hughes

$97,333

T36

Matt Fitzpatrick

$97,333

T36

Brendon Todd

$97,333

T39

Adam Scott

$85,000

T39

Keegan Bradley

$85,000

T39

Michael Thorbjornsen

$85,000

T42

Nick Taylor

$75,000

T42

Will Zalatoris

$75,000

T44

Victor Perez

$63,000

T44

Andrew Putnam

$63,000

T44

Lucas Glover

$63,000

T44

Jason Day

$63,000

T48

Eric Cole

$49,286

T48

Russell Henley

$49,286

T48

Davis Riley

$49,286

T48

Webb Simpson

$49,286

T48

Cam Davis

$49,286

T48

Jake Knapp

$49,286

T48

Sahith Theegala

$49,286

T55

Adam Schenk

$44,750

T55

Billy Horschel

$44,750

T55

Emiliano Grillo

$44,750

T55

Thomas Detry

$44,750

T55

J.T. Poston

$44,750

T55

Sam Burns

$44,750

T61

Max Homa

$42,750

T61

Chris Gotterup

$42,750

T63

Harris English

$41,500

T63

Jordan Spieth

$41,500

T63

Chris Kirk

$41,500

66

Nick Dunlap

$40,500

67

Ben Griffin

$40,000

T68

Justin Rose

$39,250

T68

Taylor Moore

$39,250

70

Peter Malnati

$38,500