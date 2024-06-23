Travelers Championship 2024 prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
The PGA Tour wrapped up its final signature event of the season with a familiar winner. Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.
It was Scheffler's fourth signature-event victory of the year, adding another $3.6 million to his record-breaking season total.
Here's a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament.
FINISH
PLAYER
EARNINGS
1
Scottie Scheffler
$3,600,000
2
Tom Kim
$2,160,000
T3
Tom Hoge
$1,160,000
T3
Sungjae Im
$1,160,000
T5
Patrick Cantlay
$702,500
T5
Tony Finau
$702,500
T5
Justin Thomas
$702,500
T5
Akshay Bhatia
$702,500
T9
Brian Harman
$520,000
T9
Wyndham Clark
$520,000
T9
Cameron Young
$520,000
T9
Shane Lowry
$520,000
T13
Collin Morikawa
$400,000
T13
Xander Schauffele
$400,000
15
Tommy Fleetwood
$360,000
T16
Patrick Rodgers
$310,000
T16
Matthieu Pavon
$310,000
T16
Adam Svensson
$310,000
T16
Robert MacIntyre
$310,000
T20
Seamus Power
$241,333
T20
Viktor Hovland
$241,333
T20
Rickie Fowler
$241,333
T23
Sepp Straka
$183,500
T23
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$183,500
T23
Hideki Matsuyama
$183,500
T23
Taylor Pendrith
$183,500
T27
Corey Conners
$144,000
T27
Adam Hadwin
$144,000
T27
Austin Eckroat
$144,000
T27
Ludvig Aberg
$144,000
T31
Lee Hodges
$117,600
T31
Kurt Kitayama
$117,600
T31
Stephan Jaeger
$117,600
T31
Denny McCarthy
$117,600
T31
Si Woo Kim
$117,600
T36
Mackenzie Hughes
$97,333
T36
Matt Fitzpatrick
$97,333
T36
Brendon Todd
$97,333
T39
Adam Scott
$85,000
T39
Keegan Bradley
$85,000
T39
Michael Thorbjornsen
$85,000
T42
Nick Taylor
$75,000
T42
Will Zalatoris
$75,000
T44
Victor Perez
$63,000
T44
Andrew Putnam
$63,000
T44
Lucas Glover
$63,000
T44
Jason Day
$63,000
T48
Eric Cole
$49,286
T48
Russell Henley
$49,286
T48
Davis Riley
$49,286
T48
Webb Simpson
$49,286
T48
Cam Davis
$49,286
T48
Jake Knapp
$49,286
T48
Sahith Theegala
$49,286
T55
Adam Schenk
$44,750
T55
Billy Horschel
$44,750
T55
Emiliano Grillo
$44,750
T55
Thomas Detry
$44,750
T55
J.T. Poston
$44,750
T55
Sam Burns
$44,750
T61
Max Homa
$42,750
T61
Chris Gotterup
$42,750
T63
Harris English
$41,500
T63
Jordan Spieth
$41,500
T63
Chris Kirk
$41,500
66
Nick Dunlap
$40,500
67
Ben Griffin
$40,000
T68
Justin Rose
$39,250
T68
Taylor Moore
$39,250
70
Peter Malnati
$38,500