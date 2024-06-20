Travelers Championship 2024 Friday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After the first 18 holes of the PGA Tour’s 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Tom Kim holds the outright lead at 8 under, two shots better than a four-player contingent at 6 under that includes Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau are in a share for sixth at 5 under, three back of Kim.

TPC River Highlands is a par-70 layout measuring 6,852 yards. The purse at the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Travelers: Odds, picks to win

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the second round of the 2024 Travelers Championship. All times listed are ET.

Note: Due to inclement weather, tee times for the second round have been moved up an hour, starting at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Friday tee times

R1 and R2 tee times and pairings for the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/RkRUBETFUy — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 18, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Travelers Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Friday, June 21

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, June 22

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, June 23

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m

2024 Travelers Championship

A general view of signage on the 18th hole prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC…

A general view of signage on the 18th hole prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Patrick Cantlay looks on from the 15th tee during the Pro Am event prior to the…

Patrick Cantlay looks on from the 15th tee during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele looks on from the 16th tee prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River…

Xander Schauffele looks on from the 16th tee prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Tony Finau looks on from the 16th green during the Pro Am event prior to the…

Tony Finau looks on from the 16th green during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 14th hole prior to the Travelers…

Sungjae Im of South Korea plays his shot from the 14th hole prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

A detail of a pin flag on the 13th green during the Pro Am event prior…

A detail of a pin flag on the 13th green during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates after holing out from the fairway during the Pro-Am prior to…

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan celebrates after holing out from the fairway during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC…

Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June…

Scottie Scheffler during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth looks on from the 14th green during the Pro Am event prior to the…

Jordan Spieth looks on from the 14th green during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship…

Viktor Hovland of Norway hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Collin Morikawa line a putt during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River…

Collin Morikawa line a putt during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Will Zalatoris hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC…

Will Zalatoris hits a tee shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at…

Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits a shot during the Pro-Am prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the 16th tee prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC…

Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the 16th tee prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth looks on from the 14th green during the Pro Am event prior to the…

Jordan Spieth looks on from the 14th green during the Pro Am event prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

A general view of signage prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June…

A general view of signage prior to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

2024 Travelers Championship

A tee marker for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in…

A tee marker for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 19, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://golfweek.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek