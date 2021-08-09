Travel news latest: Cap cost of 'rip-off' PCR tests, Government told

The cost of PCR tests is making travel prohibitiely expensive, MPs have warned - PA

The startling cost of PCR tests for British holidaymakers should be capped by the Government, Boris Johnson has been told.

Analysis of a list of Government approved providers by the Liberal Democrats has shown that more than 100 outlets are charging £200 or more, while just a tenth offer the tests needed for overseas travel for under £50.

Munira Wilson, health spokesperson for the party, said the price of PCR tests are “a rip-off and far higher than most other countries”.

“International travel cannot become a luxury that only the wealthy can afford,” she said.

The Lib Dems has said the Government should scrap VAT on the tests and cap the cost.

On Sunday evening, Health Secretary Sajid Javid asked the competition watchdog, the CMA, to investigate the cost of PCR tests, warning of “unfair practices” and “unnecessarily high costs”.

Last week, the Telegraph reported holidaymakers were paying the equivalent of £100,000 for each sequenced PCR test.

PCR tests cost up to £575, analysis finds

Here is some more from the Liberal Democrats on its research into the cost of PCR tests for holidaymakers.

Analysis of the list by the Liberal Democrats shows just 11% of the providers offered tests for under £50, with the cheapest offering prices ranging from £20.

Some 24% of the providers were charging more than £200 - with the Mayfair GP clinic listed as £575, although its own website said prices start at £399.

Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson said: ""Many have not seen their loved ones abroad since the beginning of the pandemic and the cost of testing is a real barrier to travel.

"When the cost of providing a test is estimated to be £20, why are many companies charging well over £100 and some over £500?

"Testing is vital in our fight against the pandemic, but if it is safe to travel it should be affordable to travel.