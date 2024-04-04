Travel issues delay UConn's trip to the Final Four

Apr. 3—The UConn men's basketball team will arrive in Phoenix, the site of the Final Four, much later than expected due to travel issues.

As of Wednesday night, the Huskies were scheduled to depart Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks at 11:30 p.m. after mechanical issues forced the cancellation of an earlier flight.

The NCAA, which is in charge of arranging flights, issued a statement about the issue.

"In conjunction with the school and charter airlines, the NCAA worked to develop several options for travel alternatives to Phoenix. We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it's unfortunate the team's travel experience has been impacted."

The other three Final Four teams — Purdue, North Carolina State and Alabama — already had arrived in Arizona by Wednesday.

The four teams are scheduled to practice and participate in press conferences on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Reigning national champion UConn, a No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 Alabama at 8:49 p.m. on Saturday.