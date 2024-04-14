Trash Pandas win first series defeating Barons 5-3

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas earned its first series victory of the 2024 season with a 5-3 win over the Birmingham Barons.

Infielder Eric Wagaman hit a team-leading fourth double to drive in the game’s opening run in the first. Wagaman would then score on a single from outfielder Tucker Flint to put the Trash Pandas up 2-0.

Birmingham responded in the next half inning with infielder Tim Elko hitting a solo shot to cut the Rocket City lead in half. Outfielder Jacob Burke drove in the game-tying run on a single just two batters later.

Outfielder Gustavo Campero got the lead back for Rocket City with a run-scoring single which was the third hit in a row for the Trash Pandas. One batter later, infielder Mac McCroskey drove in Flint on a safety squeeze. Campero struck again in the fifth with a hard-hit double, driving in his second run of the day and giving the home team a 5-2 lead against Barons starting pitcher Jake Eder (L, 1-1)

Rocket City starting pitcher Alan Rangel (W, 1-0) kept the Trash Pandas in front with six strong innings in his second start of the year. Rangel struck out nine batters and allowed just two runs.

The Barons got a run back in the seventh as Turner scored off a single from infielder Jacob Burke with assistance from a Campero fielding error.

Trash Pandas pitcher Mason Erla (S, 2) struck out Elko with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth and remained in the game to complete a four-out save.

The Trash Pandas will hit the road to begin a six-game series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m

