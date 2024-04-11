Trash Pandas secure victory against Barons in home opener
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Rain postponed the Trash Pandas home opener; even though it was a day later than expected, fans were pumped to see a win in the team’s first home game in 2024.
The Trash Pandas won their second consecutive game with an 8-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday.
Rocket City Trash Pandas release opening day roster, highlighted by Angels top 4 prospects
Trash Pandas starting pitcher Caden Dana struck out seven in 4.2 innings of work during his Double-A debut.
The Rocket City will face the Barons on Thursday, April 11 in game two of the six-game series. The first pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m.
