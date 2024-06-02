Trash Pandas pitcher Ben Joyce recalled by Angels

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Former Tennessee standout and Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Ben Joyce is on the move again.

The Los Angeles Angels recalled Joyce Sunday afternoon after he spent the beginning part of the season with the Trash Pandas. Joyce has a 4.26 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 19 innings pitched this season.

He began last season with the Trash Pandas before being called up and making his major league debut last May. Joyce appeared in 12 games out of the bullpen for the Angels last season.

The Angels drafted Joyce in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Tennessee. He becomes the second player this season to be called up from the Trash Pandas, joining teammate Kyren Paris.

For Tennessee in 2022, Joyce set a record by throwing the fastest pitch in college baseball history on May 1 against Auburn with a fastball that hit 105.5 miles per hour, ranking among the fastest pitches in the history of the game.

