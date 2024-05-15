Trash Pandas to host tribute night for ‘King of Rock and Roll’ during fourth homestand

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re an Elvis fan, you can put your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ on and dance to Toyota Field during their next homestand for a tribute night!

On Tuesday, May 21, the Trash Pandas are hosting an Elvis Tribute Night. In addition to allowing fans to have Elvis serenade them all evening long, the night’s highlight will be a performance contest.

The best Elvis impersonator will be selected to win a grand prize stay at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., which includes two nights at the guesthouse at Graceland for two people, two ‘Elvis Entourage’ VIP tour tickets and an Elvis-themed prize pack.

The team says that any fans are welcome to register for the contest! Those who wish to participate must register on the Trash Pandas website., and photos or videos that show performance abilities are encouraged.

If you choose to be involved in the contest, you may be asked to participate in promotions between the innings of the game, take pictures with fans and more. If you are the contestant selected to participate in these promotions, a member of the Trash Pandas promotion team will reach out for confirmation.

For those wishing to attend the show and not participate in the Elvis contest, the first 1,500 fans who are 18 and older will receive a limited edition concert-style Elvis and Sprocket poster courtesy of Minuteman Press.

The Main Pepsi Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Other promotional games taking place during the series are:

Wednesday, May 22 – Dog Day

Thursday, May 23 – 2024 debut of Lunaticos de Rocket City

Friday, May 24 – Princess night with postgame fireworks

Saturday, May 25 – National Wine Day with postgame fireworks

Sunday, May 26 – Memorial Day game

Tickets are available for the game starting at $8 for the games in the homestand series.

