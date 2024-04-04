Trash Pandas host media day ahead of 2024 season

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s almost time for another season of baseball in the Rocket City; ahead of the 2024 season, the Trash Pandas held their annual media day.

Manager Andy Schatzley, who begins his third season in Rocket City, is excited about the talent on this year’s roster but he also wants his team to stay focused on the task at hand: getting better and winning the day every day.

“It’s a talented group and it makes you feel good about what max capacity looks like for us, but at the same time too we’re aware of all those things and we’re working to keep our focus as small as we can keep it,” Schatzley said. “We’re aware of how good we feel about the players that we have in there and more importantly the people we have in there and just really not having any of our attention be on anything further than the workout this afternoon.”

There are several players on this year’s roster who have played with the Trash Pandas before and been part of the pros for several years and they know how important it is to stay focused on the present and take it day-by-day and those players are preaching that message to some of the new, younger faces.

“That’s been the message since spring training is just coming out handling business each and every day, really process-oriented, taking one thing at a time, and ultimately that leads to more success,” Trash Pandas infielder Kyren Paris said.

“Obviously it’s a long season. You’ve got six games a week and one off day, so you’ve just got to stay the course and come to the field every day ready to work,” Trash Pandas pitcher Brett Kerry said. “It’s not one day that’s going to define your season and you’ve just got to know that you’re playing to be a better person in September, so that’s been the message.”

The Trash Pandas are set to open the season on the road against the Tennessee Smokies on Friday, April 5; the home opener is on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field against the Birmingham Barons.

