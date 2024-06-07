Trash Pandas’ Cole Fontenelle recovering from leg injury

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — On May 4, Trash Pandas third baseman Cole Fontenelle suffered a serious lower leg injury while sliding into second base; he had a dislocated ankle, a torn ligament and he broke his fibula in two spots.

Now, a month later, Fontenelle is on the road to recovery and is ready to prepare for his comeback to the diamond. On Friday, Fontenelle is off to Arizona to begin his rehab process.

Harmon ready to lead AHSAA: ‘I wasn’t looking for easy, I was looking for impact’

News 19 sports director Olivia Whitmire caught up with Fontenelle before he leaves North Alabama; you can watch that full story in the video player at the top of this article.

The past month has been a tough one for Fontenelle without being able to play the sport that he loves but he’s had the support of his family, friends, teammates and Trash Pandas manager Andy Schatzley.

“He told me to take it one day at a time. He’s given me specific cases of players that he’s dealt with players that have had as bad or worse injuries than me and have come back and made their debuts, so he told me this is just a bump in the road and nothing to worry about and said you’re going to be fine,: Fontenelle said. “I just have to take that for what it is and hopefully I’ll be fine and I’ll have better things to look forward to.”

News 19 is wishing Fontenelle a healthy recovery.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.