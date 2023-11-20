‘Out of the trash’: How NC State football made history ahead of UNC game

NC State football has reached new heights this season.

Going back to its inaugural season in 1892, the Wolfpack had never enjoyed a stretch of four consecutive seasons with at least eight victories — until now.

With its 35-28 victory at Virginia Tech, NC State has reached eight wins in each of the last four years for the first time in program history.

As ESPN’s David Hale noted in a social media post, NC State is one of four Power Five programs to accomplish that feat. That puts the Wolfpack in the same company as Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Everything changed for NC State (8-3, 5-2 ACC) during the off week following a 24-3 loss at Duke.

“We just had to pick this program, basically, out of the trash. We all weren't doing our part. We all weren't bought in,” NC State linebacker Payton Wilson said after the win against the Hokies.

“That bye week hit us, those coaches got on us and showed us what we could do, and you can see the result of that. We’ve got one more to go, and we’ve got to finish strong."

A four-week revival has boosted pride around the Wolfpack, which carries a four-game winning streak into its regular-season finale against rival North Carolina (8-3, 4-3). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I'm just proud of how we've gotten better. We're peaking at the right time. Offense, defense, special teams, all the guys are pitching in, and coaches are doing a good job,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said.

“It's going to be a fun rivalry week. You got two good football teams with the same record coming in, so it'll be a lot of fun."

Here are three reasons why the Wolfpack has shifted the narrative on its 2023 season.

Resurgence of NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong

Before retaking the reins as the starting quarterback in NC State’s win at Wake Forest, quarterback Brennan Armstrong had eight touchdowns and seven turnovers — including six interceptions — in his first five games as a starter.

In road wins against the Demon Deacons and Hokies, Armstrong accounted for six touchdowns with zero turnovers. The Virginia transfer completed 69.9% of his passes and averaged 92.5 rushing yards in those games.

“It's just having fun. I think he had such a tough year last year, and I think he had such a desire to fix that," Doeren said. “... You play better by just doing what the offense needs you to do. Let your skill set be your skill set. … It's just having fun out there and making plays.”

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae finding ways to maximize KC Concepcion

Freshman wide receiver KC Concepcion, one of the top playmakers in the ACC, had one carry for six rushing yards in the first six games of the season. Over the past five games, Concepcion has 26 carries for 236 yards, including two runs of 50-plus yards.

“He’s the most explosive player on our offense,” Doeren said. “He’s a spark. … The creativity in the backfield is working.”

Give credit to first-year offensive coordinator Robert Anae for finding ways to get Concepcion involved in as many ways as possible. The rookie had seven catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns against the Hokies. Concepcion also had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Trent Pennix.

“He's ‘spinning the dial ‘as he calls it,” Doeren said of Anae.

“There's 25 years of calling offense in that man's head, and he goes back to things he did back in the day — things he did in Virginia, things he did at Syracuse, things that we're watching on film, and then plays off of plays. Man, does he do a good job of that.”

Payton Wilson’s play, leadership elevates NC State

Payton Wilson has been one of the top linebackers in the nation throughout the season, but the nation is finally starting to take notice.

“All the accolades he’s getting are so deserved. He's earned them. Boy, has he suffered to earn them — physically, the emotions of not playing as many times as he's had to watch,” Doeren said of Wilson.

“. … He wants to be on the field. I'm so happy for him. I'm enjoying watching him, too. I'm taking it in. I’m definitely taking it in because I know he’s a generational player.”

With 123 tackles — including eight games with double-digit tackles — through 11 games, Wilson is having the best season of his career. He also has two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and six pass breakups.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

