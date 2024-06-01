Trappers turn around Class B state third-place softball game for win over Alcester-Hudson

Jun. 1—ABERDEEN, S.D. — Scotland/Menno softball made a late charge on Saturday afternoon to claim third place at the Class B state tournament, topping Alcester-Hudson 11-5 at the Players Complex.

Scotland/Menno finished the season with a 14-5 record, including winning nine of their last 11 games for the campaign.

In the third-place game, the Trappers had 11 runs and 13 hits, all of them coming from the fourth inning onward. Prior to the offensive explosion, Cubs' starting pitcher Emma Moller had retired the first nine Scotland/Menno hitters in order.

The game changed in the top of the fourth inning, when Grace Robb hit a two-run home run, followed by a solo home run from Kylie Guthmiller to put the Trappers ahead 4-3 at the game's halfway point. The Cubs scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead but it was a momentary edge, as Olivia Binde cleared the bases in the fifth inning with a three-run triple and Guthmiller added an RBI single to put Scotland/Menno ahead 9-5.

Binde was the winning pitcher, throwing all seven innings and allowing 10 hits, five runs (three earned) and striking out five without a walk. Binde threw 20 defensive innings the Trappers played at the state tournament, striking out 20 batters and yielding only three walks.

On offense, Binde finished with two triples, with Trinity Bietz and Robb both adding a double. Bietz had three hits, while Binde, Robbe, Guthmiller and Kaelie Derby all had two hits, with three RBIs from Binde.

Alcester-Hudson (19-8) had two hits each from Moller and Paxtyn Moller, while Jaeley Christensen had two doubles. Emma Moller took the loss with 13 hits and 11 runs allowed, while striking out 10.