Trapped explorer Mark Dickey rescued from cave in Turkey

Mark Dickey fell ill underground nine days ago - AFP

A US explorer who became seriously ill 3,000 feet underground in a Turkish cave was pulled to safety in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 40-year-old began vomiting on September 2 after suffering stomach bleeding while on an expedition with several others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains.

The New Yorker was stranded underground for nine days before being pulled out of the cave at 12:37am local time. He was then whisked off to a medical tent for treatment.

“The cave rescue part of the operation has ended successfully. We congratulate all those who have contributed”, The Speleological Federation of Turkey wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officials said Mr Dickey’s health was improving thanks to emergency treatment by medics who raced to reach him underground.

Nearly 200 rescuers worked to free Mr Dickey - AP

“He is in good health in general. He continues to be fed with liquids,” Cenk Yildiz, the head of the local branch of Turkey’s emergency response service, told reporters late on Sunday.

Mr Dickey was strapped to a stretcher, which sometimes needed to be lifted vertically by rope through particularly narrow passageways.

Mr Dickey had to be pulled out through narrow passageways - REUTERS

The researcher fell ill, sparking what organisers said was one of the largest and most complicated underground rescue operations ever mounted.

Around 190 personnel from across Europe rushed to Turkey to help Mr Dickey, including one Hungarian doctor who treated him inside the cave on September 3.

Doctors gave Mr Dickey IV fluids and a gallon of blood inside the cave, officials said.