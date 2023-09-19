Trap Game: Can Texas finally start a game strong against Baylor?

The Texas Longhorns are in store for another knock down, drag out game this week against the Baylor Bears. The records don’t matter and the Texas talent advantage doesn’t matter. Lesser teams can muddy the game with first half defense.

We’re not predicting that Texas will lose to Baylor, though stranger things have happened in Austin the last decade plus. That said, the first half seems likely to be ugly, because that’s what we have seen so far this season.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian delved into what defenses are doing against the Longhorns. According to Sarkisian, opposing teams are running defensive schemes that they have not ran before on tape. Do you think that changes this week? It likely does not change.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is one of the best football minds in college football. You can count on him running a defense designed to get Baylor to halftime tied, with the lead or within one score of Texas. The likelihood is that he will succeed given how the Rice and Wyoming games unfolded.

It’s time for Texas to start bucking that trend or else one of these teams could beat the Longhorns. It’s time for Steve Sarkisian to find plays that get his team past what opposition throws at him. It’s time for Quinn Ewers and company to execute those plays, because Sarkisian is probably already putting forth solutions that Texas isn’t converting.

Texas needs to start winning Big 12 openers. It needs to stop losing to inferior Big 12 foes. Saturday night presents the perfect opportunity for the team.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire