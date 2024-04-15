Transylvania women’s basketball hires from within to replace Juli Fulks as head coach

Transylvania women’s basketball has its new leader.

Associate head coach Hannah Varel, the 2024 WBCA DIII Assistant Coach of the Year, has been elevated to head coach, Transylvania University Athletics announced Monday.

“I’m extremely excited and humbled to continue mentoring our student-athletes and building championship culture,” Varel said in a press release. Our program will continue to epitomize success on the court, in the classroom, and throughout the Lexington community.”

Varel replaces Juli Fulks, whose departure for Division I Marshall University was announced Friday after 10 seasons at Transylvania. Varel joined Fulks’ staff in Lexington as an assistant coach in 2020, and was named associate head coach ahead of the Pioneers’ 2023-24 season.

Associate head coach Hannah Varel has been named the head coach of Transylvania women’s basketball.

Since Varel’s arrival, the Pioneers have built a record of 105-8, including four Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament titles, three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons, a trio of NCAA Division III Elite Eight appearances, back-to-back trips to the Final Four and a 2023 national championship. During the past two seasons, the Pioneers built a 64-game winning streak — the eighth longest all-time in NCAA basketball history, regardless of gender or level — ending in Transylvania’s 2024 Final Four loss to eventual national champion NYU.

“In her four seasons with us, she has proven to be a key contributor to the success of our team,” said Transylvania vice president of athletics, Dr. Holly Sheilley. “Her commitment to the student-athletes, both on and off the court, made this an easy decision. I know she is more than ready to take over our program and I am excited for her.”

Varel, a 30 Under 30 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaching Association, began her career as an assistant coach at Columbia High School in Missouri from 2015-18 while working as an assurance senior associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers in St. Louis. She then spent a pair of seasons as an assistant coach with HCAC member Hanover College.

‘I needed that next step.’ Juli Fulks prepares for new challenge in leading Marshall.

Marshall hires Transylvania’s Juli Fulks as new women’s basketball coach

What you need to know ahead of the 2024 WNBA Draft

Another former Virginia Tech assistant joins Kenny Brooks’ UK basketball staff

New Kentucky women’s basketball coach reveals first hire for new staff

6-foot-7 international prospect will follow Kenny Brooks to play for Kentucky basketball