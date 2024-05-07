Transportation tips to know before the Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With the Myrtle Beach Classic teeing off in just a matter of days and thousands expected to attend, maneuvering around the Dunes Golf and Beach Club could be a tricky proposition.

Buses will be available to take people from general parking at 2400 Oak Street in Myrtle Beach to the course. It’s $15 a day to park.

Michael McNeff, executive vice president of Carolina Limousine and Coach, said his company is ready for the large crowds.

“We’re very well experienced in large transportation and people moving,” he said.

People can purchase parking tickets Wednesday through Sunday online in advance or in person with cash or credit card.

Since there will be thousands attending the event, McNeff says they are prepared for the large number of people and what that will mean for bus rides.

“Saturday sold out, so we’re expecting around 9,000 to 10,000 people that day. We’ve brought in some more assets and so we’re going to limit wait times as much as possible, we’ve built out some queueing and crowd control and we’ll keep the people moving,” he said.

Rideshares will also deposit guests at the 2400 Oak Street location where they can connect with shuttles.

For those who are using the service, a special video will welcome them.

“There will be an entrance video, Vannah White obviously is very important to this event and so there will be a little snippet of the Grand Strand and what they can experience here and so it’s really great,” McNeff said.

Crews tested the routes ahead of them opening to the public on Wednesday.

Hannah Huffstickler is a multimedia journalist at News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2024 after graduating from Coastal Carolina University in December of 2023. Keep up with Hannah on Facebook and Instagram. You can also read more of her work here.

