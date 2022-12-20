What transpired with Ohio State’s transfer tackles who visited over the weekend

Not only was it the last weekend prior to the early signing period, it was also a big weekend for transfers. Ohio State hosted two offensive tackles, Ajani Cornelius and Jeremiah Byers, in hopes of luring them to play in Columbus next year.

What has transpired since has been interesting, given that there should be plenty of playing time available for a team that is in the College Football Playoff conversation every year, along with being a pipeline to the NFL.

Find out what is next for both Byers and Cornelius as the dead period gets closer and news could get a bit quieter on the transfer front.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Byers commits to Florida State

While Byers did visit Columbus, he eyes were set on another program, Florida State. He made his commitment on Monday evening, leaving the Buckeyes with one less option in the portal at offensive line.

Cornelius will announce tomorrow

My family and I really enjoyed our visit at The Ohio State University this weekend. Thank you! @ryandaytime @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/LEnt9q6uAW — Ajani Cornelius (@AJCornelius65) December 19, 2022

As if there wasn’t already enough drama on Wednesday for Ohio State, Cornelius added more after he announced he will be making his commitment on the same day as the early signing period. He is making his intentions known later in the day, 6 p.m., so we very well could know what the Buckeye 2023 class looks like as we await the transfers decision. It would be a very big commitment if [autotag]Ryan Day[/autotag] is able to pull this one off.

I will be announcing my commitment at 6PM EST on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/L2WIucy2wA — Ajani Cornelius (@AJCornelius65) December 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire