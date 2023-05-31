TransPerfect Music City Bowl set for Dec. 30, will be televised on ABC

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl is set for a 1 p.m. CT kickoff on December 30 at Nissan Stadium, the bowl announced Wednesday.

The bowl will again be televised on ABC for the second consecutive year and will pit a SEC team against a Big Ten opponent.

"We are thrilled to be featured on ABC for a second-straight year," Music City Bowl president Scott Ramsey said in a release. "For the past 25 years, our game has featured unforgettable moments and experiences for traveling fanbases against the backdrop of our vibrant city and we are confident that this year will be no different."

Last year, Iowa shut out Kentucky 21-0 in front of 42,312 fans. Two years ago, Purdue outlasted Tennessee 48-45 in front of a bowl-record 69,489 fans.

The 2023 edition will be the 26th Music City Bowl game in Nashville.

Ticket information will be announced later this year. Opponents will be announced in December in conjunction with the rest of the bowl schedule.

