A transparent roof and outdoor terraces: Titans release new stadium renderings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans' proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday. The renderings follow last week's announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. The new stadium would cost $1.2 billion in public funding, including $500 million in state bonds, and is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL stadium to date.
When Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sam Ehlinger is taking over as the team’s QB1, he cited Ehlinger’s progress as the scout team QB as one of the factors. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley told reporters that he can tell Ehlinger is always trying to get better when running the show offense. “When [more]
It looks like the Steelers will play another game without linebacker T.J. Watt this week. Watt injured his pectoral in the season opener and is eligible to come off of injured reserve at any point, but head coach Mike Tomlin called it “highly unlikely” that the team will have him back on the field before [more]
The Titans are set to add a veteran wide receiver to their roster. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that they are signing Chris Conley off of the Chiefs’ practice squad. There’s no word on a corresponding move. Conley was a 2015 third-round pick by Kansas City and he returned to the team after playing [more]
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
The Cowboys are adding some experience to their defensive line ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline. NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have agreed to trade for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. They will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas and the Raiders will send a 2023 seventh-rounder back to Dallas. Hankins has played [more]