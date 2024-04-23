'Transparency' of VAR audio 'would be a good thing'

[Getty Images]

The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith has been discussing how VAR audio being released would be good for "transparency" around decisions.

"It is complicated but it would be a good idea if the VAR audio was released. That kind of transparency would be a good thing," Smith said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"It would however, be a very bad thing to set the precedent of doing it because a club has thrown their toys out of the pram.

"There is a real problem with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and there is a huge problem with how clubs and fans regard refereeing at the moment.

"The PGMOL do not seem particularly willing to engage with that though."

Forest were left furious after three penalty claims were rejected in their 2-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday and it sparked an angry post on the club’s X account.

"I have a lot of sympathy for them," added Smith. "The handball you could maybe make a case that it was not, but I think all three were penalties and the referee was very poor.

"I can understand why Forest are frustrated but I do not like the statement game.

"What is the aim here?"

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds