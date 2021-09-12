Transgender MMA fighter chokes out female competitor in debut match

Transgender mixed martial arts fighter Alana McLaughlin, a biological male, defeated her opponent via rear-naked choke in a Friday debut fight.

McLaughlin, 38, began transitioning in 2010 after leaving the U.S. Army Special Forces, Outsports.com reported. The transgender fighter beat Celine Provost, a biological female, 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the second round. McLaughlin began training in the sport a year ago and was cleared to compete against women by the Florida State Boxing Commission after a hormone level test.

Transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin wins MMA debut https://t.co/jazFdxUKJ3 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 12, 2021



“I want to pick up the mantle that Fallon put down,” McLaughlin said in an interview, referring to the first transgender MMA fighter, Fallon Fox. “Right now I’m following in Fallon’s footsteps. I’m just another step along the way and it’s my great hope that there are more to follow behind me.”

McLaughlin wore a shirt after the fight that read “End Trans Genocide.”

Fox was present at McLaughlin's fight, sitting cage-side, the New York Post reported. Fox last fought in 2014 after a career marked by tense controversy.

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan said during a 2018 podcast, "You’re out of your mind," regarding Fox competing against biological females in the sport.

