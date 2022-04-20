Trans Cyclist Emily Bridges - Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges 'let down' by governing bodies, says Katie Archibald - EMILYBRIDGES45/INSTAGRAM

Katie Archibald, the double Olympic champion, says cyclist Emily Bridges has been badly “let down” by the sport’s governing bodies but that the inclusion of transgender athletes should not come at the expense of “fairness”.

Becoming the first Great Britain cyclist - and the highest-profile active athlete in the country - to speak out publicly on one of sport’s most contentious issues, Archibald said that the retained advantages of trans women who have gone through male puberty were “well documented”.

However, she still wants trans people to “feel welcome in our clubs, our training sessions, and our races”, calling on national and global sports bodies to "work with the wider scientific community when developing their policies". Specifically the 28-year-old urged the governing bodies of cycling and related endurance sports like triathlon and rowing “to work together and pool their resources for this work”.

The Scottish rider, like her team-mates, had until now declined to make any comment on the case of Bridges, who had been due to compete against some of Britain’s top female endurance riders in Derby earlier this month, only for British Cycling to suspend its policy which allowed transgender women to compete in women’s races provided that their testosterone had remained below 5 nmol/L limit for at least 12 months.

But in a media call on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup event in Glasgow, Archibald said that had become an untenable position and chose to read from a prepared statement.

Archibald, who said she had tried to make contact with Bridges and has "utmost respect for transgender people and equally respects the right to fair and safe inclusion in sport", attacked the international sports governing bodies' inclusion policies which she claims have now caused huge damage.

“These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter,” Archibald wrote.

She added: “I, too, feel let down by these policies. I feel let down by the International Olympic Committee who tell me there should be no assumed advantage for an athlete with a gender identity different to their sex. I read this and hear that my world titles, my Olympic medals, and the champions jerseys I have at home, were all won in a category of people who simply don’t try as hard as the men. That losing to male androgenisation is not about biology, but mindset.

“They are wrong. The retained advantage of people who have gone through male puberty in strength, stamina, and physique, with or without testosterone suppression, has been well documented. Cycling’s global governing body, by its President’s own admission, knows this. But they chose to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider. That wasn’t fair.”

She concluded: “I’d like us all to continue welcoming trans athletes into our clubs, our training sessions, and our races. But I’d like us to do all this without sacrificing one of the foundational pillars of sport: fairness.”