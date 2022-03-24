Do transgender athletes really have an unfair advantage?
The conversation into whether transgender athletes have an unfair advantage over female competitors has reignited this week.
The conversation into whether transgender athletes have an unfair advantage over female competitors has reignited this week.
Controversy brewed up again Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a Florida native the true winner of a female collegiate swim meet where a transgender student won. Our panel gets heated when talking about transgender women playing in sports, even though the NCAA has ruled in favor of it.
Parkrun is under fire for banning dog harnesses, which organisers claim are a safety risk to runners.
MARCH MADNESS CONTINUES! Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde pick all eight Sweet 16 games against the spread... but before we dive into basketball, the fellas must address a few NIL news items... 2023 consensus 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava has committed to Tennessee. Is he the rumored $8 million man from the recent Athletic report? And what is the impact on the college football landscape as a whole? The Athletic has also reported that Adidas will start a NIL collective of their own... The guys have more backstory to the Pusha T spicy fish sandwich dis-track vs. McDonald's as well...
MLB's ghost runner rule for extra innings is returning in a move welcomed by players, managers and GMs. A "Shohei Ohtani Rule" is also being added.
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Olave.
We’ve shared nuggets and insight on new Dolphins Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Chase Edmonds in recent days, with pieces on Teddy Bridgewater and Connor Williams posting in the days ahead. (And perhaps Terron Armstead, if that deal comes to fruition.)
Five starters are injured heading into a match in the thin air of Estadio Azteca, a World Cup berth remains uncertain and an even more important game may loom for Christian Pulisic and his U.S. teammates. The U.S. could clinch a return to soccer’s showcase with two games to spare if it wins Thursday night, Panama loses at home to last-place Honduras and Costa Rica fails to win at home against first-place Canada. In October 2017, Pulisic fell to the field and buried his head in a hand when the Americans lost at Trinidad on the final night and were eliminated.
The first weekend of the men's NCAA Tournament produced seven overtime games, one off the record. The second kicks off Thursday with the Sweet 16.
It doesn’t look like the former South Carolina coach will be unemployed for long.
Lia Thomas beat Sarasota native Weyant by 1.75 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle last Thursday in Atlanta to become the first transgender National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champion in Division I history. But in the eyes of DeSantis, a Donald Trump ally who is widely seen as a leading presidential contender in 2024, it is University of Virginia freshman and Olympic silver medallist Weyant who is the deserved winner of the event.
Kirk Maltby says Darren McCarty wouldn't have finished the March 26, 1997, Detroit Red Wings-Colorado Avalanche game under today's NHL rules.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis showed off his rare arm talent at Tuesday's pro day workout, and social media reacted accordingly
The Hornets had a chance to move into a tie for eighth in the Eastern Conference standings on Wednesday and blew it.
March Madness rolls into the 2nd weekend and Frank Schwab has his four bets ahead of the Sweet 16. Will Gonzaga keep rolling or is 9.5 too many points vs the Hogs? What about the dog fight between Houston and Arizona? Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.
It’s been a rough week for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has gone from being unquestioned starter in Cleveland to unequivocal odd man out. Through it all, we’ve noticed one important factor. His current and former Cleveland teammates have been a non-factor. They’ve said nothing in support of Mayfield. Not a word. Not a peep. [more]
The NCAA tournament continues on Thursday night.
Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 overall draft pick. Cleveland's starter the past four seasons, Mayfield lost his job last week when the Browns pulled off a trade that shook the NFL by acquiring Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston accused of sexual assault by 22 women. With Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland's franchise QB, Mayfield, who requested a trade last week after feeling betrayed by the Browns, is leaving.
What happens if the #49ers can't trade Jimmy Garoppolo?
Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring swimmer Emma Weyant the winner of the 500-yard freestyle race at the Division 1 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships over transgender athlete Lia Thomas.
You can own this dream Chevy muscle car for a small donation!