Transforming the London Stadium - From Premier League to Para Athletics via Robbie Williams

By the time the World Para Athletic Championships get underway on Friday July 14, West Ham’s London Stadium will have undergone a major facelift since Liverpool left East London with three points and a 4-0 victory two months prior.

The time lapse above shows the transformation of the London Stadium between May 14th and July 5th in preparation for a busy schedule in the absence of Premier League football.

Work had already begun ahead of a busy 56 day stretch, including three concerts and the start of the London Anniversary Games, within two hours of the final whistle in May - before Jurgen Klopp and Slaven Bilic’s sides had left the stadium.

The pace of change has been relentless. Within seven minutes of of Robbie Williams finishing the final UK leg of his ‘Heavy Entertainment Show’ tour before departing for Europe, the arena's standing crowd had been cleared from what is usually West Ham's pitch. Within the hour work had begun on preparing the stadium for athletics – before the 17-time BRIT award winner had left his dressing room.

London calling | Events hosted at the London Stadium between Premier League seasons

Set to become the largest stadium to host the World Para Athletics Championships since Berlin’s Olympiastadion in the inaugural championships in 1994, the unheralded work behind the scenes has been constant. Find out more aboutn the stadium and it's transformation below.

Working round the clock

While the stadium was being transformed, there are no fewer than 100 construction workers on site at any given time.

Miracle grow

After Robbie Williams’ gig on June 23rd, it took just six days to transform the pitch from a 105 x 68m patch of mud, to a pristine, fully grown pitch set for use in field events such as the javelin and shot put.

Airskate

In order to accommodate the athletics track, the front row of seating needed to move roughly four metres. This was done using hovercraft like technology called Airskate to transport large objects. An enormous air sack is packed into a space of no more than millimetres between the ground and the stand, inflated, and used to move rows of seating. The same technology is used by Boeing to transport plane parts to different areas of their factory. The London Stadium is the only outdoor venue in the world to use this technology as it relies on having a truly flat floor.

Record breaker

The London Stadium's roof is the longest of its type in the world – covering 45,000 sq metres and weighing 3,900 tonnes, the weight of more than 300 London buses.

All access

With 428 wheelchair viewing spaces, the London Stadium is the most disability friendly outdoor stadium in the world, and is the Premier League ground with the highest number of disabled seats.

Multi-use

Depending on the event, the stadium’s capacity can vary by as much as 23,000 people - roughly the population of Newmarket. It seats 57,000 people in ‘athletics mode’, approximately 60,000 for football matches, and can hold up to 80,000 for concerts.

Easy to reach

It’s served by 58 trains per hour into Stratford and is located on 20 bus routes.

