Transformation Ministries to celebrate grand opening

Aug. 26—SOUTH BEND — Transformation Ministries will have the grand opening of its new building Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is set for 6 p.m. at 1101 King St., South Bend.

The project has been two years in the making with the ministry's Deeper Campaign, which was aimed at expanding the ministry's impact in the community.

More than 200 people donated to the campaign.

A statement from the ministry reads: "The new building promises a future of enhanced programming and community impact. Transformation Ministries believes the new facility will empower the organization to continue transforming lives and spreading the Word of Jesus Christ."

Thursday's event will also include a brief program, self-guided tours and light refreshments.