Transfers that Texas should consider after missing out on Caleb Johnson

Just when the Longhorns thought they had some help coming their away in transfer linebacker Caleb Johnson, the rug was pulled out from under them.

The now former Longhorn and Bruin, as Johnson spent a little time in Austin before transferring to UCLA, decided to take his talents to Miami to play for new coach Mario Cristobal.

While this isn’t the end of the world for Texas as they do have some decent players at linebacker, adding some depth would have helped this group greatly.

The linebackers were average at best last season, as they along with the rest of the defense struggled with physicality and were apart of the reason Texas ranked No. 114 in run defense.

Since the staff is so keen on adding more players from the transfer portal, there are definitely viable options that they should consider to make up for losing out on Johnson.

Here are a few linebackers that the Longhorns should pursue after missing out on their latest transfer portal quest.

Enock Makonzo, Coastal Carolina

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Coastal Carolina hybrid safety/linebacker, Enock Makonzo, is one of the most productive and decorated players still on the market. He started the past two seasons and racked up an impressive 143 total tackles with 19.5 for a loss, and even earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention nod. He ranks as the No. 6 player in the portal among all available players, and would certainly give this Longhorn defense a boost.

Josh Chandler, West Virginia

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

An experienced fifth-year senior that provides a quick fix, and would likely be one of the better linebackers on the roster. He has accumulated nearly 260 total tackles during his time at West Virginia, and led the team in tackles in 2021 with 110.

Navonteque “Bugg” Strong, LSU

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Navonteque “Bugg” Strong is the former No. 1 junior college linebacker, and played in every game for LSU. He accumulated 17 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup this season. Having someone as productive as him would be huge for Texas, as he has shown the ability to get to the quarterback and finish plays. He racked up 13.5 sacks at the junior college level, and is certainly someone the Longhorns could use to shore up their defense. He also offers someone who has multiple years of eligibility left, which means that he would be able to make up for the eventual loss of seniors DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer.

Eric Gentry, ASU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State transfer Eric Gentry has surpassed Ochaun Mathis as the No. 1 available player in the transfer portal, and it is no secret why. He got severall All-American nods as a true freshman in 2021 thanks to his impresisve 45 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and two pass breakups. He is someone who can play both linebacker or come off the edge as a pass rusher, which Texas needs badly. As it currently stands, USC is the favorite to land him according to 247Sports, so the Longhorns who were one of the many teams that reached out, need to work fast.

