Transfers, recruits will help Seminoles recover from crushing Orange Bowl loss to Bulldogs

MIAMI GARDENS — Georgia will be on Florida State football's mind for quite some time.

After a final score of 63-3, the Seminoles will look to the future in hopes of forgetting about the scoreboard slaughter that took place at the 2023 Orange Bowl.

The No. 6 Bulldogs (13-1) slashed the No. 5 Seminoles, making history at Hard Rock Stadium with an Orange Bowl-record 42-3 lead at the half.

Although FSU wasn't the team that ended the regular season at No. 5. The Noles were 14 starters short of the lineup that forged the 13-0 regular season. Those opt-outs saw FSU take its first and only loss of the year.

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) makes a tackle on Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately for coach Mike Norvell and crew, the 2024 season will be here soon, bringing along with it 22 new Noles − including Georgia edge transfer Marvin Jones, Jr. − from the nation's ninth-ranked recruiting class.

Now, fans are wondering how those signees, along with the slew of current players who saw their first starts on Saturday, keep the faith after the season-ending fiasco.

Especially when an exit for injured quarterback and ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis is looming, along with a possible $572 million exit from the conference itself.

How does FSU keep the faith after season-ending fiasco?

In the postgame press conference, Norvell took a big sigh as he sat down.

“Tonight was very difficult. It’s been a very difficult month, to be honest with you,” Norvell said, proud of those who “chose to come out and compete” against Georgia.

As starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach spoke of how grateful he was for the “best senior year he could ask for,” a teary-eyed Norvell shook his head with a thousand-mile stare, visibly disappointed and angry that the fifth-year team member’s journey came to a close that Tallahassee feels was too soon.

“I take full ownership for all things that happened on that field tonight,” Norvell said.

Norvell knows there are “plenty of opportunities to grow,” but maintains that FSU has laid a “special, special foundation” since his arrival in 2020. Additionally, Norvell is excited for an expanded, 12-team playoff, which will create “more opportunities for teams that earn it” to go the distance.

QB Jordan Travis changed trajectory for Florida State

There's an "expectation" for FSU now, said Norvell. DeLoach and third-string quarterback-turned-starter Brock Glenn agreed.

The three also agreed that a major reason, if not the biggest, was Travis. While his final game as a Seminole may have been played, his influence is one that won't leave the locker room for years to come.

"From the moment I stepped in here in January, he took me in literally like my older brother, and that's how I view him," Glenn said. "We've grown an unbelievable bond together. I go to him for anything and I know that everybody on the team feels the exact same way."

Injured Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws a pass while on crutches, during warmups ahead of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"That's the type of guy he is. That's the type of leader he is, and you saw he left it all out there on the field all year," Glenn said, calling his mentor an "outstanding player and even better person."

"These guys like Jordan, Kalen, I mean, those guys meant everything to this program," Norvell said.

They were "yes" men, even when the Committee told them no.

"It's pretty special what he did between the white lines for this program, but he impacted this program so much more when he was off the field," Norvell said of Travis.

"What you see is what you get. His heart, his care − his passion for this place and passion for the people that he got to be able to do it with − he's one of the all-time great Florida State Seminoles and I am blessed that I got a chance to coach him."

Travis' contributions to the program, whether it be game time or off time, were noticed outside of the locker room, and even inspired future recruits to rise above the noise.

Recruits still high on the Noles, ready to continue winning ways

Seventeen days after FSU learned the news it didn’t make the College Football Playoff, three-star linebacker Jayden Parrish of Atlantic High School in Delray Beach put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

Not a single day did the Seminole-to-be regret his decision.

Not even after the most lopsided Orange Bowl in history, which is now FSU’s greatest loss, taking the bragging rights from 2018 Clemson and 1973 Florida, who each defeated the Noles by 49 points.

Florida State linebacker recruit and Atlantic High senior Jayden Parrish makes a sack against Palm Beach Gardens High in August, which he remembers as his "favorite high school memory."

Parrish, billed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, simply sees where he can put the work in, and the special foundation Norvell was talking about.

On December 12, Parrish thanked Norvell, as well as linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon, for giving him "the chance to be apart of something special and become a Seminole."

Two days later, Parrish, Norvell, and Shannon posed together in the living room of his family home. Parrish said that was his favorite moment with Norvell so far, remembering the "great conversation" and ready to have more when he touches down on the Tallahassee campus.

Like fellow Palm Beach County native Travis, Parrish missed time due to injury back when he was a sophomore. But he went on to be one of the greatest leaders of his team at Atlantic High, charging the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances and racking up 221 tackles.

"It opened my eyes, showing me that the game of football could be taken away in one play, so don't take it for granted," Parrish said.

If you're FSU, it can also be taken away by a single decision, one that "actually sickened" Parrish, who felt the team was "robbed" after all their hard work.

Parrish has big plans for his time with the Seminoles, including being a critical part of the new recruiting class that he believes will make FSU "undeniable."

