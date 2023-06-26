The transfers each Premier League club needs – and what we're hearing

Another huge summer of transfers awaits ahead of the 2023/24 season with clubs aiming to strengthen their squads while also managing their finances.

Big deals are already in the pipeline, while new faces like Luton will be entering a whole new market as they embark upon their first season in the top flight since 1992.

Here Telegraph Sport breaks down every Premier League club’s wants and needs this summer.

AFC Bournemouth

What they need: Right winger, goalkeeper if Mark Travers goes.

Notable players linked: Justin Kluivert (signed), James McAtee.

What we are hearing: Andoni Iraola’s style will need a certain profile of player and he will be expected to look at the England market having got his man Kluivert, signed from Roma. (Mike McGrath)

What they need: Midfield revolution, defensive versatility and more firepower.

Notable players linked: Kai Havertz (deal agreed), Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo.

What we are hearing: Havertz will join from Chelsea for around £65 million, assuming he passes his medical without problems. Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ajax over Timber, who can play right-back or centre-back, and are battling with Manchester City and Manchester United for Rice. Caicedo could yet become an option if Thomas Partey leaves. (Sam Dean)

Declan Rice tops Arsenal's summer wishlist - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

What they need: Striker, winger(s), centre-back, right-back.

Notable players linked: Pau Torres, Brennan Johnson, Harvey Barnes, Tyler Adams.

What we are hearing: Unai Emery’s primary focus is on wingers, with up to two new signings in that position, while the La Liga market is also going to be exploited by Villa and Monchi, their new president of football operations. (John Percy)

What they need: A new centre-back and more attacking quality won’t hurt.

Notable players linked: Brennan Johnson, Nathan Collins.

What we are hearing: Ivan Toney is banned until January but Brentford do not necessarily need to buy a replacement, with a variety of attacking options already in the building. They are long-time admirers of Johnson, though, and would be willing to make him their record signing. Wolves defender Collins has Premier League experience and, at 22, has plenty of room to develop. (Sam Dean)

Brighton

What they need: A left-sided centre-back, goalkeeper and more depth.

Notable players linked: Levi Colwill, Bart Verbruggen, Mykola Matviyenko.

What we are hearing: Brighton want to sign Colwill on a permanent basis after his impressive loan from Chelsea last season. Shakhtar’s Matviyenko is an alternative, and a player Brighton wanted in January. Goalkeeper Verbruggen is thought to be close to joining from Anderlecht. Joao Pedro, Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner have all signed already. (Sam Dean)

Burnley

What they need: Looking to add quality to all areas.

Notable players linked: Lawrence Vigouroux, Ian Maatsen, Nathan Tella, Zian Flemming.

What we are hearing: After successful loan spells, Vincent Kompany would like to add Maatsen and Tella again for their Premier League return. QPR’s Ilias Chair is also in their sights as they look to add to the squad that won the Championship. (Mike McGrath)

Chelsea

What they need: Central midfielder, striker, goalkeeper.

Notable players linked: Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Mike Maignan.

What we are hearing: With the Jackson deal nearly complete, Chelsea are likely to make a second offer of the summer for Caicedo once they get money in from sales. A move for Maignan is being considered, despite Pochettino’s willingness to start the season with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his No 1. (Matt Law)

Brighton have slapped a £90 million valuation on Moises Caicedo - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

What they need: Striker, wide forward, centre-back.

Notable players linked: Viktor Gyokeres, Timothy Castagne.

What we are hearing: Jefferson Lerma will arrive when the window opens. They could need cover if Marc Guehi departs. (Mike McGrath)

Everton

What they need: Strikers, defenders, midfielders, more strikers and even more strikers.

Notable players linked: Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is the most notable, but it could be wishful thinking because if he is sold he would surely attract clubs competing in Europe.

What we are hearing: Sean Dyche’s greatest need is for a target man to join Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Expect Everton to be linked with anyone of pedigree over six foot in the coming weeks. But Dyche must also be on his guard regarding bids for star players as he works within financial constraints. (Chris Bascombe)

Fulham

What they need: Right-back competition and central midfielder.

Notable players linked: Fred, Max Aarons, Sebastiaan Bornauw.

What we are hearing: They are determined to keep João Palhinha and will set a huge asking price if clubs – such as West Ham after selling Declan Rice – want to buy him. (Mike McGrath)

Liverpool

What they need: Two more midfielders to replace James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and a centre-back.

Notable players linked: Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Levi Colwill

What we are hearing: After signing Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are exploring further midfield options. The fact they have not added already supports the idea that primary targets may be at the European U21 championships. Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he is chasing a centre-back, and everyone in the Premier League admires Colwill, but it seems unlikely Chelsea will sell him this summer. (Chris Bascombe)

What they need: Keep Marvelous Nakamba and build a squad capable of staying in the Premier League.

Notable players linked: Marvelous Nakamba, Emiliano Martinez (midfielder), Asmir Begovic

What we are hearing: Nakamba thrived on loan from Aston Villa last season and has hinted that he wants to make a permanent move. Luton have been linked with Uruguay international Martinez, who plays for FC Midtjylland, and Barnsley defender Mads Andersen. Begovic would provide experience in goal. (Sam Dean)

Former Villa midfielder Marvellous Nakamba was key in Luton's surge to promotion - Getty Images/Stephanie Meek

Manchester City

What they need: Central midfielders, left-footed centre half, winger.

Notable players linked: Mateo Kovacic, Declan Rice, Josko Gvardiol

What we are hearing: City have agreed a £30 million deal with Chelsea for Kovacic and are expected to be in for Rice. With Ilkay Gundogan joining Barcelona on a free transfer and doubts over the future of Bernardo Silva, Pep Guardiola wants to reinforce his midfield. Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is also a target if Aymeric Laporte leaves. Riyad Mahrez is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Kyle Walker hopes to extend his contract. (James Ducker)

Manchester United

What they need: Striker, No.8-style midfielder, defensive midfielder, goalkeeper, right back, potentially a centre half.

Notable players linked: Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, Andre Onana.

What we are hearing: United have lodged a third bid for Chelsea midfielder Mount worth up to £55 million after their opening two offers were rejected. They are prepared to offer Harry Maguire and/or Scott McTominay plus cash for Rice but City and Arsenal are frontrunners. Erik ten Hag wants Kane but may have to settle for a cheaper, more attainable alternative, although Hojlund and Ramos would still cost a lot. David De Gea’s contract expires on July 1 and he has yet to sign an extension, with Inter Milan’s Onana is one of several targets. United’s protracted takeover saga is not making a complicated summer any easier. (James Ducker)

What they need: Wide forward, midfielder, right-sided centre back, left back.

Notable players linked: James Maddison, Joachim Anderson, Antonee Robinson, Kyle Walker-Peters.

What we are hearing: Having supposedly spent a huge chunk of a “limited transfer budget” on AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, Newcastle may have to consider selling someone like Allan Saint-Maximin to fund another big purchase. The Saudi Arabia-owned club hierarchy, though, has not stuck to a “budget” in any of the three previous transfer windows under their owners and at least one more expensive marquee signing is likely. (Luke Edwards)

What they need: Striker, goalkeeper, left-back, ‘No 6’ midfielder.

Notable players linked: Dean Henderson, Tyler Adams, Joe Rodon.

What we are hearing: Forest signed 30 players last season but this summer the club will be far more focused on quality over quantity. There is also a requirement to lower squad numbers to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. (John Percy)

What they need: Added numbers in all areas.

Notable players linked: Anis Slimane, James McAtee.

What we are hearing: Slow progress at Bramall Lane. No new owners and re-signing out-of-contract players like Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and John Fleck still to be done. (Mike McGrath)

Tottenham

What they need: Goalkeeper, defender, midfielder.

Notable players linked: Guglielmo Vicario, Harry Maguire, Tosin Adarabioyo, James Maddison.

What we are hearing: Goalkeeper Vicario looks set to sign after Spurs refused to meet Brentford’s £40 million valuation of David Raya, while a bid is expected to be made for Maddison, who is also being chased by Newcastle United and who Leicester City value at £60 million. Tottenham also want a new defender and Adarabioyo only has one year remaining on his Fulham contract. (Matt Law)

Might we see Harry Maguire in a Spurs shirt at the start of next season? - Reuters/Carl Recine

West Ham United

What they need: Two midfielders and a forward.

Notable players linked: James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Harvey Barnes.

What we are hearing: West Ham want to use the money they will make from selling Declan Rice to sign three players, two of whom will be midfielders to replace the club captain. Ward-Prowse is keen on a move to the Hammers, but Ajax’s Alavarez may be harder to get. West Ham are in pole position to land Barnes, but may face competition. (Matt Law)

Wolves

What they need: Striker, centre-back, central midfielder, goalkeeper, left-back.

Notable players linked: Alex Scott, Moussa Dembele, Viktor Gyokeres.

What we are hearing: After convincing head coach Julen Lopetegui to stay, Wolves must raise a certain amount of money in sales to satisfy FFP demands but still hope to bring in a number of new signings. (John Percy)

