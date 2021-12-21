How transfers from Ohio State football performed in 2021

The transfer portal has caused each and every off-season to feel like free agency, especially with the ability to now transfer once. With the introduction of the new Name, Image, and Likeness rules, the transfer portal will only get wilder and wilder every year.

Gone are the days where we would only see one transfer like Nick Goings to Pittsburgh or Mike Furrey to Northern Iowa, but four or five guys will be the new normal. The number for this off-season has already hit five and it wouldn’t be shocking to see one or two more names enter after the spring game.

It may be an overall negative aspect of the landscape of college football, but it sure does provide interesting content. With this new normal, I wanted to check on the five transfers that entered the portal last off-season.

Here’s how things are going …

Mookie Cooper, WR, Missouri Tigers

Oct 9, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Mookie Cooper (5) runs the ball against the North Texas Mean Green during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver, Mookie Cooper, was a big get for Ohio State in the class of 2020. The St. Louis product has the skill-set to thrive on either the outside or the slot, but he saw the writing on the wall early in his career and opted to return home and transfer to Missouri.

After lighting up spring practices, Cooper failed to earn a starting spot for the Tigers, and to the surprise of many, ended the season as the seventh leading receiver with just 17 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown. Hopes are still high for the electric play-maker as he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Former Ohio State wide receiver Mookie Cooper, a St. Louis native, announces he is transferring to Missouri. https://t.co/UO9jrFHpH8 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 5, 2021

Zaid Hamdan, DT, James Madison

Story continues

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan (57) and cornerback Marcus Williamson (21) reacts after being defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Zaid Hamdan was a two-star recruit in the class of 2018 and spent three seasons with the Buckeyes before deciding to transfer to James Madison at the FCS level.

Hamdan transferred to a smaller and extremely successful program as part of one of the most dominant teams in this league. The Dukes just lost in the FCS playoffs to ND State, but Hamdan finished the season with five tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one pass break-up.

Ohio State transfer DL Zaid Hamdan has committed to James Madison #FCS https://t.co/A2IsvvRzPA — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 30, 2021

Tyreke Johnson, CB, Nebraska

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Tyreke Johnson (13) pressures Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Artur Sitkowski (8) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Tyreke Johnson was a former five-star recruit in the class of 2018 and was expected to be a big addition for the Cornhuskers when he transferred from Ohio State, but failed to see the field. Johnson wasn’t expected to start as the Cornhuskers had a fairly decent defensive backfield, but to not even see the field is shocking.

Tyreke Johnson’s moment for Ohio State is here and to this point it’s not gone well. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) November 8, 2020

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2019 and elected to transfer after the depth at the wide receiver position got even better at Ohio State. Williams always had potential with great length and explosion, but he looks like a completely different receiver compared to his six starts for the Buckeyes last season.

Williams is an elite burner who was vital for Alabama to win the SEC as evidenced by his four touchdowns of 70 or more yards. It is interesting to imagine how Ohio State would have looked had Williams and his elite speed stayed.

Jameson Williams really did a marriage proposal celebration after scoring a touchdown in the SEC Championship 😂 @bigsgjamo pic.twitter.com/nHTkuwIvYa — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) December 20, 2021

Max Wray, OT, Colorado Buffaloes

Max Wray was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2018 and was at Ohio State for three seasons, which included one start before transferring to Colorado. Wray was expected to start at left tackle and thrive in the Pac-12, but a neck injury held him to just 95 snaps on the season.

Wray has announced that 2021 was his last season as he is stepping away from the game due to an abundance of injuries. Unfortunately, the upside of Wray never materialized, having only started three games in his career.

[listicle id=70304]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1