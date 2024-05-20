Transfers - May 2024

[BBC Sport]

The summer transfer window opens on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening on 24 June.

However, clubs are already starting to reshape their squads for next season.

18 May

English Football League

Viktor Johansson [Rotherham - Stoke] Undisclosed

17 May

English Football League

Kelsey Mooney [Boston - Accrington] Free

15 May

English Football League

Jonson Clarke-Harris [Peterborough - Rotherham] Free

Robbie Cleary [Unattached - Salford]

Lee Gregory [Sheffield Wednesday - Mansfield] Free

This page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.