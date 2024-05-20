Transfers - May 2024
The summer transfer window opens on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening on 24 June.
However, clubs are already starting to reshape their squads for next season.
18 May
English Football League
Viktor Johansson [Rotherham - Stoke] Undisclosed
17 May
English Football League
Kelsey Mooney [Boston - Accrington] Free
15 May
English Football League
Jonson Clarke-Harris [Peterborough - Rotherham] Free
Robbie Cleary [Unattached - Salford]
Lee Gregory [Sheffield Wednesday - Mansfield] Free
This page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.