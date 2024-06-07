Transfers - June 2024
The summer transfer window opens on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening on 24 June.
However, clubs are already starting to reshape their squads for next season.
7 June
Premier League
Tosin Adarabioyo [Fulham to Chelsea] Free (moves when contract expires at end of month)
6 June
English Football League
Laurence Maguire [Chesterfield - MK Dons] Free
Chey Dunkley [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Free
Conor Hourihane [Derby - Barnsley] Free
5 June
English Football League
Dan Chesters [West Ham - Salford] Free
Jose Cordoba [Levski Sofia - Norwich] Undisclosed
Sam Finley [Bristol Rovers - Tranmere] Free
Katia Kouyate [Everton - Barrow] Free
Calvin Ramsay [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan
4 June
English Football League
Jack Nolan [Accrington - Gillingham] Undisclosed
3 June
English Football League
Frazer Blake-Tracy [Swindon - Mansfield] Free
Jayden Fevrier [Colchester - Stockport] Undisclosed
Jordan Rhodes [Huddersfield - Blackpool] Free
International
Max Mata [Shrewbury - Auckland] Loan
2 June
English Football League
Harry Clifton [Grimsby - Doncaster] Free
