Transfers - June 2024

The summer transfer window opens on 14 June for Premier League, EFL and Scottish clubs, with the Women's Super League window opening on 24 June.

However, clubs are already starting to reshape their squads for next season.

7 June

Premier League

Tosin Adarabioyo [Fulham to Chelsea] Free (moves when contract expires at end of month)

6 June

English Football League

Laurence Maguire [Chesterfield - MK Dons] Free

Chey Dunkley [Shrewsbury - Chesterfield] Free

Conor Hourihane [Derby - Barnsley] Free

5 June

English Football League

Dan Chesters [West Ham - Salford] Free

Jose Cordoba [Levski Sofia - Norwich] Undisclosed

Sam Finley [Bristol Rovers - Tranmere] Free

Katia Kouyate [Everton - Barrow] Free

Calvin Ramsay [Liverpool - Wigan] Loan

4 June

English Football League

Jack Nolan [Accrington - Gillingham] Undisclosed

3 June

English Football League

Frazer Blake-Tracy [Swindon - Mansfield] Free

Jayden Fevrier [Colchester - Stockport] Undisclosed

Jordan Rhodes [Huddersfield - Blackpool] Free

International

Max Mata [Shrewbury - Auckland] Loan

2 June

English Football League

Harry Clifton [Grimsby - Doncaster] Free

