Transfers, guards shine in Arkansas basketball's Red-White Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball treated the Fayetteville faithful to its first taste of competitive basketball for the upcoming season Wednesday, with fans piling inside Barnhill Arena for the annual Red-White scrimmage.

Guards win in March, and apparently, they also win in October. The Red Team, led by veterans El Ellis and Davonte Davis, turned a halftime tie into an 89-66 rout. Six different members of the Red Team reached double figures in scoring.

Here are four observations from the Razorbacks' intrasquad scrimmage.

Jeremiah Davenport can stretch the floor

The Cincinnati transfer came out with zero hesitation Wednesday night, scoring White's first 11 points and finishing 5-of-8 from three with 19 points. Davenport made shots from all over the floor, and he will be a significant problem for opposing defenses in the regular season.

Arkansas ranked 318th in the country last season, shooting just 31.3 percent from three-point range. Musselman went into the transfer portal and brought players like Davenport and Khalif Battle to Fayetteville to rectify those woes.

Davenport showed how he can help. Unfortunately for the latter, we still need to wait-and-see.

Khalif Battle misses scrimmage with injury

The Razorbacks were dealt an injury blow before their first scrimmage.

Battle, a Temple transfer, warmed up briefly before going back to the locker room and eventually emerging on crutches and with a boot on his right foot.

Battle was expected to provide a significant boost to Arkansas' shooting this season. With the Owls last year, Battle averaged 17.9 points per game and ranked second in the AAC with 2.85 three-pointers made per game.

Joseph Pinion shows his growth

Pinion showed flashes last season of what made him a top-100 recruit, but never consistently found meaningful playing time due to his defense. On Wednesday, he was hardly a weakness on that side of the floor, and the Morrilton native showed off a diversified game on offense.

Pinion did make a trio of threes, but he also got to the paint and showed off his athleticism to the tune of a game-high 20 points. It remains to be seen how Pinion holds up defensively against the SEC, but he looks set to have a role with this Arkansas squad.

The challenge of finding a backcourt rotation

Perhaps Musselman's biggest challenge, this season, will be dishing out minutes to his deep and talented backcourt.

Louisville transfer El Ellis looked like a natural point guard Wednesday with 16 points and six assists. Davonte Davis scored 11 points and was a pest defensively, single-handedly sparking a meaningful 10-0 run for Red in the second quarter when he turned the screws with his on-ball defense. Houston transfer Tramon Mark displayed his crafty offensive game and relentless defense.

In addition to this trio, Musselman also needs to find minutes for the previously stated Pinion and Battle.

It's a good problem to have.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Transfers, guards shine in Arkansas basketball's Red-White Scrimmage