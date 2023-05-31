Which transfers are expected to start for Razorbacks?

Arkansas will be impacted by transfer additions at every offensive position group except for running back in 2023, a position where the Razorbacks return 99.6% of the productivity from the 2022 season.

Arkansas is experiencing a loss of their wide receivers, losing their top three wide receivers from last season – Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers declared for the NFL Draft, while Ketron Jackson transferred to Baylor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The group amassed a total of 134 receptions, 2,058 yards, and 16 touchdowns. This accounts for a significant portion of 58% of the receptions, 67% of the yardage, and 62% of the touchdown catches from the previous year.

Seven of the 18 transfers who are now enrolled or enrolling at Arkansas are offensive players.

WR Andrew Armstrong

“Once I hit the portal it was crazy. I don’t think I ate that day. They (Arkansas) called me on Thanksgiving.” -Arkansas WR Andrew Armstrong — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) April 6, 2023

Armstrong is expected to be the big play receiver for the Hogs. His 6’4” frame gives KJ Jefferson a big target to rely on.

Advertisement

TE Var'Keyes Gumms

Former North Texas and current Arkansas Razorback TE Var'Keyes Gumms https://t.co/tWMrmPWHVb pic.twitter.com/yYwO65iDJh — TuskTalk (@TuskTalkTy) May 23, 2023

In his redshirt freshman year, Gumms delivered an outstanding performance as a tight end, setting a new record in North Texas history. He made 34 catches, gained 458 yards, and scored five touchdowns.

OG, Joshua Braun

“Braun has been a big time addition to us” -Pittman on OL Joshua Braun — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) March 28, 2023

Braun brings SEC experience to an offensive line that lost three players. He had a great spring and is already listed as the starting guard.

Advertisement

OL, Amaury Wiggins

Wiggins was one of the top JUCO offensive linemen before the Razorbacks snagged him off the board. He is primarily known for his work at center which the Hogs need after losing their All-Conference center to the NFL.

WR, Tyrone Broden

Transfer Breakdown NO. 2 belongs to Tyrone Broden. Big 6-7 speedy deep threat who dominates with his natural talent. Take a look at what the BGSU transfer holds for #Arkansas! #WPShttps://t.co/WGh0HjdT79 — BR🅰️DY (@BM1chael) May 7, 2023

Broden is another big-play receiver that can help the Razorbacks’ passing game down the field.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire