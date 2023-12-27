With transfers and draft preparation, Wisconsin's depth chart will look different for the ReliaQuest Bowl

Cincinnati transfer center Jake Renfro, who hasn't played in a game in two years, is expected make his Wisconsin debut in the bowl game.

MADISON – Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has seen more than a dozen players leave the team since the end of the regular season, either to begin preparing for the NFL draft or to transfer.

Nine of those players were listed in the two-deep for the regular-season finale at Minnesota.

Will those departures mean many fresh faces will get playing time in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 1 against LSU?

Not as many as you suspect.

Center Jake Renfro should make his UW debut in the bowl game

With Tanor Bortolini preparing for the draft, Cincinnati transfer Jake Renfro is set to start at center in the Bowl game.

Renfro missed the 2022 season after suffering a knee injury and has not played this season. His last action came Dec. 31, 2021, when Cincinnati faced Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli ready at tailback

Braelon Allen announced after the regular-season finale at Minnesota he was leaving UW to prepare for the draft.

That means Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli are ready to fill in, as they did during the regular season when Allen missed time because of injury.

Who replaces Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell?

Wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell both decided to transfer. Dike has committed to Florida and Bell is mulling his options.

Vinny Anthony, who filled in for Dike during the regular season, is set to do the same against LSU. Freshman Trech Kekahuna, who has gotten work on special teams, takes Bell’s spot as the No. 2 slot receiver.

A chance to impress for Curt Neal?

Redshirt freshman Curt Neal got time at nose tackle during the regular season but is taking Rodas Johnson’s place at end for the bowl game and could start.

Jake Chaney finds himself in a familiar position

UW generally used three inside linebackers during the regular season, Maema Njongmeta, Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney. All three have started games this season.

With Turning transferring to Michigan State, Njongmeta and Chaney are the No. 1 pairing for the bowl game.

Who fills in for Jason Maitre at nickel corner?

Jason Maitre announced after the regular-season finale he planned to prepare for the draft rather than play in the bowl game.

Reserve safeties Austin Brown and Owen Arnett are now 1-2 at nickel cornerback.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin depth chart adjusted for bowl game due to transfers, draft