Transfers could spark Rebels' search for defensive improvement

Mar. 25—OXFORD — Improving what was statistically the worst defense in the SEC last season will be no easy task for Ole Miss.

It will also be a multi-layered process.

Four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone and junior college transfer linemen Jamond Gordon and Isaiah Iton fuel excitement from the recruits for a quick fix, but improvement won't come only from recruits.

Gordon and Iton are on campus for spring drills, Malone is not.

Transfers could make the Rebels' defense look different, some already in the program and others on the way.

The Rebels got a glimpse of what Otis Reese, once a Georgia defensive back, could do late last season.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin called Reese one of the best players on last year's defense while he sat out waiting on clearance from the NCAA.

Finally that came, and Reese — in three games — had 24 tackles, a pass break-up and an interception. Multiply that production over the course of a season, and Reese would be contending for All-SEC recognition.

"He has the frame that can play where outside linebackers play, but he's a natural safety," Kiffin said.

Navy transfer Jake Springer was not eligible in 2020 and spent the season on the Rebels' scout team.

He made a major impact for the Midshipmen in 2019 with 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and second-team All-AAC honors.

"We got a close look at Jake on the scout team last year. He's a really good player with a nose for the ball," Kiffin said.

Springer, a safety with versatility like Reese, played multiple spots on the scout team.

Kiffin also added a graduate transfer middle linebacker in the offseason in Maryland standout Chance Campbell, who was second in the Big Ten with 11.0 tackles per game in 2020.

Maryland got in only five games, but Campbell (6-3, 225) was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Campbell will arrive in the summer and should create an interesting push for playing time at a spot where Ole Miss returns experienced players like Mohamed Sanogo and Jacquez Jones.

"A lot of the first-year defenses last year when staffs were new ... a lot of teams didn't play to their production standpoint that I'm sure they wanted to," Kiffin said. "Spring alone should help, plus the influence of new players that are eligible now."

