Transferring to LSU transformed Joe Burrow’s career

Joe Burrow was born and raised in Athens, Ohio. A city with a population of around 25,000 people. He played his high school ball at Athens High School where he led the Bulldogs to three straight playoff appearances and their first seven playoff wins ever.

It would seem like a formality that Joe Burrow, 2013 Gatorade Player of the Year in Ohio, would go and play for the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Urban Meyer. USA TODAY Sports detailed the transfer that ascended him to legendary status.

“The people in our program, teammates and coaches, felt like Ohio State got a steal,” said Athens High School head coach Nathan White, then the program’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. “The people that were working closely with Joe everyday did not have any doubt that he was capable of big things at the next level. “When Joe left here and went to Ohio State, it felt like a national championship and Heisman Trophy were realistic goals for him. That ended up happening at a different school.” – usatoday.com

After three seasons with the Buckeyes, things weren’t working out the way Burrow thought they would. Dwayne Haskins was named the starting quarterback in the spring of 2018 which led to a huge decision for Joe Burrow, to be a backup or to transfer.

Burrow decided to bet on himself and look for another school. LSU was debating over three unproven quarterbacks on the roster after the 2017 season. With the possible question mark at quarterback, the Tigers looked for one in the transfer portal.

The Tigers evaluated all of Burrow’s college snaps, but the tape didn’t reveal anything remarkable about the guy who would eventually be the third Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy.

“But the more research we did, what we found out was the whole leadership side,” said Munoz. “Players loved him. Coaches loved him. I think that’s what really sold us, the off-the-field stuff. I think we were more sold by what other people were saying about him.”

Ultimately, the decision of where to play came down to two schools, LSU and Cincinnati. The Bearcats had an Ohio State connection with Burrow because their head coach, Luke Fickell, was a former Buckeye assistant coach. LSU invited Burrow, his parents, and his brother, Daniel, to visit campus. As part of the trip, offensive analyst, Jorge Munoz, cut up a tape comparing his throws with Ohio State against LSU’s route packages and concepts.

“That’s when he really shined,” said Munoz. “He blew the doors out from that standpoint. That’s when we understood. Hey, this guy is way above and beyond anything that we’ve ever had the privilege to be around.”

LSU even prepared a slideshow to showcase the program to Burrow, but he didn’t care. Munoz claimed “All he wanted to do was talk about football. About ball. That was it.” Burrow proceeded to commit to play on the bayou and the rest, as they say, is history.