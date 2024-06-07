Before transferring to Colorado, Colton Hood turned heads during Auburn’s spring practices

Before deciding to play his sophomore season alongside his brother at Colorado, cornerback Colton Hood was among the Auburn Tigers’ top defensive backs during their spring practices.

On3 national recruiting analyst Phillip Dukes recently spoke with Scott Procter of The Coloradoan to discuss the Auburn transfer and his decision to join head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder. Dukes mentioned Hood’s performance during Auburn’s spring practice season, saying:

“Colton Hood is a sleeper,” Dukes told Procter. “He was going to be the third cornerback at Auburn and a lot of people thought he should of been starting at Auburn over some really good talent that they have. Auburn has two NFL corners. He was right in the mix. He probably had the best spring of any defensive back at Auburn.”

After playing in four games last season with the Tigers, Hood’s strong spring at Auburn should bring great optimism to Colorado fans. If the up-and-coming cornerback’s impressive play continues, he could make some noise in the Buffs’ secondary next season.

Hood’s cousin, Trent, is a class of 2024 linebacker who committed to Colorado in May.

