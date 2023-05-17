Transferring Alabama State All-American DB Irshaad Davis commits to Troy

Troy University football landed it's ninth transfer athlete with immediate eligibility when former Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis commited to the Trojans on Tuesday via Twitter.

Davis played at Carol City (Florida) High School and is the younger sibling to Super Bowl LV champion Carlton Davis III.

Committed to a Troy University pic.twitter.com/kXF4f8P56H — SNIPE 🦍 (@Showtime_Shaad) May 17, 2023

Carlton was drafted by the Tampa Buccaneers in the second round in the 2018 NFL Draft after spending his collegiate years at Auburn from 2015-2017.

Irshaad has offers from Tennessee State and South Florida when he committed to Alabama State in 2019. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording a team-high in tackles.

In 2021, Davis earned All-SWAC and AFCA FCS second-team All-America honors. He finished with 145 tackles, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and 10.5 tackles for loss as a Hornet.

In his final year of eligibility, Davis will be joining a Troy football team that finished 12-2 and won the Sun Belt Conference championship last season, ranking in the top 25 nationally in total defense.

Alabama State defensive back Irshaad Davis (0) breaks up a pass at the goal line intended for Mississippi Valley wide receiver Jacory Rankin (4) during their game at Hornet Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday October 15, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State All-American DB Irshaad Davis transferring to Troy