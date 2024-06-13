Transfermarkt update: Real Madrid’s potential Florian Wirtz signing gains momentum

According to Transfermarkt, Real Madrid are currently the leading contender to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, with a 65% chance of securing the young player’s transfer to the Spanish club.

Wirtz has recently addressed the speculation about his potential future move to Real Madrid, while also acknowledging his present commitment to Bayer Leverkusen.

This interest in Wirtz is not only from Real Madrid but also from other major clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Transfermarkt, however, has already begun discussing the possibility of this talented German player making his way to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid like Wirtz

For the past couple of years, reports from Real Madrid’s training facility, Valdebebas, have highlighted Wirtz as a player of exceptional talent, often described as a generational talent.

His profile has been on Real Madrid’s radar for several years, and it seems that 2025 might be the ideal time for him to join the club. Bayer Leverkusen, however, are not willing to let go of their star player in the short term.

Real Madrid will want to sign Florian Wirtz in 2025. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Under Xabi Alonso, the team is preparing for a busy year, competing in the Champions League and defending their undefeated Bundesliga title and Wirtz is expected to play a crucial role in their upcoming campaigns.

Pact between Madrid and Wirtz

Recognizing his importance to Leverkusen, Wirtz has agreed to remain with the club for one more year, with an understanding that he will join Real Madrid in the summer of 2025.

Transfermarkt, a website that specializes in football transfers, estimates that there is a 65% chance that Wirtz will move to Santiago Bernabeu when his time at Leverkusen ends in the summer of 2025.

It is said that Real Madrid see Wirtz as one of their primary short-term targets particularly because they are particularly interested in strengthening their squad following the departure of Toni Kroos.

In summary, Real Madrid are in a strong position to sign Wirtz, with a significant probability of the transfer happening in 2025.

Wirtz’s current commitment to Leverkusen for another year is clear, but the future points towards him joining the ranks at Santiago Bernabeu, fulfilling one of Real Madrid’s major transfer goals.