Transfermarkt: €188m Milan trio make most valuable Serie A XI but squad value dips

Three AC Milan players make the most valuable Serie A XI, according to Transfermarkt, while the squad’s overall value has decreased in the past few months.

The Transfermarkt market values are calculated taking into account various factors such as market demand for a player, their potential, contract situation, injury history and other variables that they list.

According to the source, Mike Maignan is the most valuable goalkeeper in the league at €38m, which is a €2m decrease from his previous value but still enough for him to hang on to top spot.

Theo Hernandez is the top left-back as he comes in at €60m, which some will believe to be too low, then Rafael Leao rounds off the trio included as the highest valued left winger at €90m.

The top XI in Serie A based on current market value. Mike Maignan (€38m), Theo Hernandez (€60m) and Rafael Leao (€90m) are included. [via @Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/Jgc70ofFBe — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) June 6, 2024

The combined market value of Milan’s squad is €526.5m, the second-highest in Serie A but down €6.9m from March 2024. Inter lead the way with over €100m more, but Napoli are quite far behind in third.