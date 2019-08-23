Transfer WR Sean Ryan ruled immediately eligible at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- The NCAA has granted immediately eligibility to West Virginia wide receiver Sean Ryan.

West Virginia coach Neal Brown announced the approval Friday.

Ryan is a sophomore who transferred to West Virginia from Temple in May. The Owls underwent two head coaching changes after the end of the 2018 regular season.

The 6-foot-4 Ryan had 12 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown as a freshman at Temple. He will be counted on to help shore up a West Virginia receiving unit that lost playmakers David Sills, Gary Jennings and Marcus Simms.

West Virginia opens the season at home Aug. 31 against FCS' James Madison.

