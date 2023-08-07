What transfer WR Caleb Burton III has done to stand out at Auburn football's fall camp

AUBURN — Few programs around the country can rival Ohio State's success at wide receiver.

From Michael Thomas to Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, the Buckeyes have owned the position as of late; they return a pair of elite playmakers this season in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, too.

But one player who won't be returning to coach Ryan Day's team is Caleb Burton III, who entered the portal and transferred to Auburn football this offseason. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound receiver is a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 that originally signed to the Buckeyes out of Lake Travis High School, a powerhouse program in Texas.

Burton, who redshirted his freshman year at Ohio State, was viewed as a piece for Auburn's future when the Tigers acquired him in May. He has all four years of eligibility remaining, and Freeze described his plans for the WR at SEC Media Days in July: "He’s a future (guy)," Freeze said. "I think he’s got skillsets that are really going to help us in the future."

That may be true, but through the first handful of practices at fall camp, Burton is angling to be someone who could make an impact with the Tigers sooner, rather than later. He's been used in the slot, shuffling with Ja'Varrius Johnson and Jay Fair, but has boundary versatility, too.

"I think he does have the ability to play inside-out," Auburn offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said Monday. "He’s really fluid, (a) natural route runner. He’s coming from a coaching family; his dad has been a defensive coordinator in Texas for a lot of years. He’s grown up around the game, so he understands spacing and he knows where to find holes and get into them.

"He’s got really smooth, natural hands. For him, it’s just picking up the offense. He’s been in the film room all summer long. He stepped out onto the field and did some really good things, as far as just being able to pick up a sign, know what he’s got to do from an assignment standpoint and then going out and executing it. (We’ve) still got to continue to work him in."

Montgomery also praised Burton's work ethic, which likely comes from the redshirt freshman growing up in a football family. Burton's father, Charles Burton, is currently the coach at Connally High School in Austin, Texas. Before that, he spent two years as an assistant at Lake Travis and was the head coach at Del Valle High School from 2013-21.

Auburn DB Keionte Scott (0) and WR Caleb Burton III (10) during a practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Aug. 6.

"It's just the understanding of the game, the understanding of how to be a professional about it," Montgomery said of Burton. "I mean, he's one of the hardest-working dudes. This summer, he's getting his lifts and he's getting all the extra parts of it. He's in there. He's on the Jugs machine, he's on the Monarch. He's getting with the quarterbacks.

"Every day, you've got to (say), 'Alright, it's time to leave the building. Go get you some rest. Go get you something to eat.' He's that type of worker, and he's very professional about the way he handles his business. I think, more than anything, his discipline in that sense is the thing that is progressing him up."

Auburn also added a pair of other transfer WRs after spring practice ended in Jyaire Shorter (North Texas) and Shane Hooks (Jackson State). Montgomery said their heads were spinning early, but each has gotten more comfortable over time, crediting Hooks specifically for having a good performance at Sunday's practice: "Had a couple of big catches, some high-point things, some back-shoulder things. Really natural in that way."

"Those guys are going to continue to get opportunities," Montgomery said of the newcomers. "We want to see them continue to progress."

