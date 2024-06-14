Transfer window predictions: SN writers share Manchester United picks

The transfer window is officially open, and some of the Stretty News staff have submitted their predictions on who will join and leave Manchester United this summer.

Silly season is here meaning Manchester United are set to be linked with every Tom, Dick and Harry. We’ll also hear how Jim across the road knows a parrot happy to share all the intel on United’s transfer activity.

United’s recruitment has been heavily criticised for years. Inoes hope to change the perception of the club by getting it right this summer.

So, who will be leaving and joining United this summer?

The Stretty News writers have their say on the matter by answering two simple questions: 1) Which player should we sell this summer? 2) Who should be United’s top transfer target?

Dale O’Donnell – Editor

1) A serious conversation needs to be had about Luke Shaw. The left-back has missed chunks of multiple seasons, which isn’t acceptable when it’s a player we rely heavily on. Shaw is one of the best full-backs in the world when fully fit, but he’s not just worth having around if the injuries continue. At 28, the former Southampton left-back is not a spring chicken.

2) We need additions in each department, but I would love to see more firepower added to our attack. Michael Olise is one of the hottest prospects in the Premier League and he will bring goals and assists to the table. Something Antony is incapable of.

James Gorse – Writer

Embed from Getty Images

1) Luke Shaw would be my choice, if we take the approach of Varane was too costly for a new contract due to how many games he plays then we must move Shaw on too. A good player but the caveat of when he is fit is sticking now and we need reliability moving forward, United have too many players in recent seasons that haven’t delivered bang for our bucks and that has to change.

2) United need a new centre half to replace Raphael Varane and if he is available then Leny Yoro should be the blank cheque option (Todibo the more realistic option), 18 years old but if he doesn’t go to Madrid then United should move for the next great centre back while he is available rather than him become another one who got away.

Isabel Ryan – Writer

1) Which player should we sell this summer? For me, it has to be Casemiro. A classic case of ‘his legs have gone’ was on display last season – sluggish, off the pace and somewhat injury-prone. Not to mention he’s the club’s highest earner, pocketing an extortionate £350,000 per week. Could anyone really argue that his performances over the past nine months have justified such a wage?

2) Who should be United’s top transfer target? Michael Olise. It’s time to bin Antony and let Alejandro Garnacho have a bit of a rest after making 37 consecutive starts. The Crystal Palace talisman has already proven he can excel in the Premier League – just look what he did to United at Selhurst Park! If he doesn’t end up at Old Trafford, he’ll only move to a rival.

Matthew Henderson – Writer

1) Sales this summer, the list is endless really of those who need to be shown the door, and a convincing case could be made for selling all bar maybe one or two, so this is difficult. There’s the obvious like Casemiro, Greenwood, Shaw, but I think my pick of those I’d be hurrying out would actually be Victor Lindelof. He’s not the standard we need, but is competent at least, and still has reasonable value should a suitor be found.

2) As far as signings go, again the list is extensive. Left Back would be a priority for me, but I also don’t know enough of them who’d be attainable bar perhaps Kerkez. So again I’m going to look at centre-back, and I’m going to nominate Jarrad Branthwaite as the man I’d choose to be the priority. Everton need to sell ASAP, and he has shown for them that he has the potential to be very good. Where Maguire fell into the trap of being a standout in a side who defend deeper than United, Branthwaite has the pace that can cope with playing higher up. He’s also more than proficient on the ball. Asking price may be a stumbling block, but he gets my vote.

Mick Ruby – Writer

1) Despite being a fantastic player when fit, Shaw’s injury-prone nature makes him a liability. United needs a reliable left-back, making Shaw a candidate for departure.

2) The best upcoming central midfield talent in Europe. Joao Neves could be Ten Hag’s missing dynamo, reminiscent of a better Frenkie de Jong. Although his price might be an obstacle, his addition could transform United’s midfield into one of the best in the league.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Transfer window predictions: SN writers share Manchester United picks

Jun 14 2024, 6:00

Manchester United agree terms as Everton demand £70m for Jarrad Branthwaite

Jun 13 2024, 21:45

Manchester United and Liverpool pushing for generational talent with Real Madrid preference

Jun 13 2024, 21:29